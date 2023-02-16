New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281025/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary vaccines market will grow from $10.89 billion in 2022 to $11.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to grow to $14.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of messenger RNA vaccine, viral vector vaccine, and subunit vaccine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary vaccine refers to a biological preparation that stimulates the immune response of an animal against disease in order to reduce animal suffering and the transmission of microorganisms in the animal population and enhance the immunity power of animals by improving animal health, which also prevents the transmission of diseases from animals to humans.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary vaccines market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary vaccines market.



The regions covered in the veterinary vaccines report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The various types of veterinary vaccines are live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccine types.Inactivated vaccines differ from live but attenuated vaccines as they are made up of dead, or inactivated, viruses and bacteria.



The disease types are anaplasmosis, canine parvovirus, foot and mouth disease, Newcastle disease, distemper disease, influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome and the application areas include livestock vaccines, and companion animal vaccines.



The increase in the number of animals suffering from a range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market According to the estimates from a report by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, a total of 3289 new TB herd incidents were detected in England Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals, causing a general state of illness, coughing and eventually leading to death.However, the disease can be treated with specific antibiotics that kill the TB bacteria.



This rising prevalence of diseases in animals is expected to drive the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.



High storage costs are acting as a major restraint on the growth of the veterinary vaccine market.Improper storage conditions and delays in shipping can cause vaccines to lose their desired immune properties.



For example, during transportation, vaccines can undergo biodegradation, if they are not transported within the required temperature limits.Thus, special care is required for the transportation of the vaccines to maintain their efficiency, which increases the storage and transportation costs for the vaccines.



According to a report published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), approximately 35% of vaccines lost their potency during the shipment, as they were stored at abnormal temperatures. Thus, high storage costs for vaccines are expected to result in additional costs for manufacturing companies and limit the growth of the market.



Companies in the veterinary vaccines market are increasingly looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations to enter into new geographies and to share research and development projects.For example, in 2020, the Pirbright Institute, a UK-based animal disease research institute, partnered with ECO Animal Health, a UK-based Pharmaceutical company, and the Vaccine Group (TVG) to develop porcine respiratory and reproductive syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccines.



The vaccine group is a biotechnology company that develops animal vaccines and is based in Plymouth, UK.Similarly, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co with headquarters in the US, made a strategic partnership with Vinovo.



This partnership will help MSD Animal Health to combine its unique broad vaccine product line and Vinovo’s vaccine delivery system to the vaccination process, thus improving bird welfare, and reducing vaccine reactions. Also, Wageningen bio veterinary research made a strategic alliance with Ceva with headquarters in Switzerland, to improve their Research on the global threat of emerging and reemerging diseases for animals.



The veterinary vaccines market is regulated by authorities such as European Medical Agency and the US Center for Veterinary Biologics.For instance, veterinary vaccine companies in Europe are required to adhere to European technical requirements mentioned in Annex 1, Title II, to Directive 2001/82/EC, as amended by Directive 2009/9/EC, and the European Pharmacopoeia (Ph.



Eur.). According to these regulations, veterinary vaccines are required to undergo safety tests before getting approval, where vaccines are classified into activated vaccines and inactivated vaccines. For inactivated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should have a dose that is double the standard dose. In inactivated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should be ten times the standard dose for the active vaccines. Activated vaccines are usually tested by in vitro titration, while serological tests are commonly used for inactivated vaccines.



The countries covered in the veterinary vaccines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary vaccines research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary vaccines statistics, including veterinary vaccines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary vaccines share, detailed veterinary vaccines segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary vaccines industry. This veterinary vaccines research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

