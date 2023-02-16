New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281024/?utm_source=GNW





The global medical feed additives market will grow from $14.38 billion in 2022 to $15.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The medical feed additives market is expected to grow to $20.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The medical feed additives market consists of sales of digestibility enhancers, coccidiostats and histomonostats, antimicrobials, and growth hormones.







Medical feed additives are various types of products used in animal nutrition to improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, or to improve the health and performance of animals. They help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, resulting in higher productivity and disease prevention.



North America was the largest region in the medical feed additives market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the medical feed additives market.



The regions covered in the medical feed additives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of medical feed additives are antioxidants, antibiotics, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and amino acids.The antioxidants refer to the feed additives that are fed to the animals for nutrition.



The different mixtures include supplements, concentrates, premixed feeds, and base mixes.The various classes include typing a, type b, and type c.



These are used by different livestock, such as ruminants, poultry, swine, and aquaculture.



An increase in the prevalence of diseases among animals is driving the growth of the medicated feed additives market.According to estimates from a report by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, a total of 3289 new TB herd incidents were detected in England.



A new herd incident is a case of bovine TB that occurs as a result of a herd or individual animal test performed in an officially TB-free (OTF) herd during the study period.Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals, causing illness, coughing, and eventual death.



Moreover, according to the reports, the herd incidence rate in England for the 12 months to September 2020 was 9.4. The additives help prevent animals from diseases alongside increasing the nutrition level of the feed, thereby increasing demand for feed additives.



The overuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics in medical feed additives impacts the health of individuals consuming animal meat or other related products.Moreover, the health of the animal consuming the feed may also be adversely affected by the antibiotics added to the feed as the excess additive reduces the natural immunity of the animal and increases the susceptibility of the livestock to infections.



For instance, in July 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China, under Announcement No. 194, banned the production of commercial feed with medicated feed additives (excluding traditional Chinese medicine) for growth-promoting purposes. The negative effects of additives on human health caused by overuse of feed additives in animals will restrain the growth of the market.



Companies in the medical feed additives market are introducing new feed medicated additives formed as a result of a combination of two or more medicated feed additives.More than 70% of manufacturers are now using more than one feed additive in animal feed to increase the efficiency of the product.



For instance, Zoetis, a global health company, got approval for its Cyden and Lincomix combination feed additive from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and it is proposed to be used as a medicated feed additive for poultry. Also, the FDA-approved combination of Zoetis’ feed additives ACTOGAIN 45 (ractopamine hydrochloride) and ENGINE (ractopamine hydrochloride) produces more lean muscle and less fat while optimising feed efficiency.



The medical feed additives market is regulated by government agencies that lay down regulations to be followed by all manufacturers of veterinary medicines.For instance, the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR) 2013 make provision for the authorization, manufacturing, and classification of veterinary products, including medicated feed additives.



Schedule 5 under EU guidelines covers medicated feeding stuff and specified feed additives, which specify guidance to both manufacturers and suppliers of veterinary medicines for incorporating them into animal feed, as well as to veterinary surgeons, animal keepers, and other members involved in the use of veterinary medicines and SFAs(Specified Feed Additives)in animal feeding stuff.



In June 2022, Cargill, Inc., a US-based food and agriculture company, acquired DelaconBiotechnik GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition combines Delacon’s innovative know-how and market experience with Cargill’s extensive global network and deep expertise in animal nutrition technologies. Phytogenic feed additives are a category that utilizes a variety of herbs, plants, and their extracts, such as essential oils, to enhance livestock and aquaculture performance, promote animal health, and enhance Cargill’s feed additive research capabilities. DelaconBiotechnik GmbH is an Austria-based feed additive company pioneering in plant-based phytogenic additives to improve livestock and aquaculture performance and promote animal health.



The countries covered in the medical feed additives market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, and USA.











