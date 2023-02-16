New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodefense Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961247/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Biodefense Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biodefense estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Anthrax, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smallpox segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Biodefense market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Achaogen, Inc.
- Alexeter Technologies, LLC
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Altimmune, Inc.
- ANP Technologies, Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.
- Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.
- Ichor Medical Systems, Inc.
- New Horizons Diagnostic Corporation
- PathSensors, Inc.
- Research International, Inc.
- SIGA Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Biodefense - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Biodefense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anthrax by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Anthrax by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Anthrax by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smallpox by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Smallpox by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Smallpox by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Botulism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Botulism by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Botulism by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation / Nuclear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Radiation / Nuclear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Radiation / Nuclear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Biodefense Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Biodefense by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/
Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Biodefense by Product -
Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax, Smallpox,
Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism,
Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biodefense by
Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax,
Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Biodefense Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism,
Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biodefense by
Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax,
Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biodefense by Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism,
Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Biodefense by
Product - Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Biodefense by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anthrax,
Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation / Nuclear and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
