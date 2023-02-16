Welcome to the better side of soda! Introducing the new prebiotic soda beverage from RISE

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE, a Canadian better-for-you beverage company, continues to innovate with the launch of Better Soda: A line of sparling beverages packed with health benefits.



Building on a legacy of democratizing better-for-you beverages, RISE Better Soda is a soda alternative, packed with prebiotic fiber to support your gut health, with way less sugar and made with 100% real ingredients. Offered in three classic soda flavours; Orange, Classic Cola and Lemon-Lime, Better Soda contains prebiotics to promote gut health. High in taste, Better Soda is a new spin on the soda you love - delicious, functional, and undeniably better for you.

Discover why RISE Better Soda is so delightful and better for you:

Its natural sweetness comes from real fruit juices, 100% natural flavours and stevia.

Only 2 to 3 grams of sugar per can, which is 10x less sugar than typical soda and much lower in calories.

Each flavour is made with 3-4% real fruit juice.

3g of plant-based FiberSMART™ Tapioca is the source of the prebiotics found in every can - equal to a whole apple’s worth!

“At RISE, we believe that taste should never be sacrificed for health benefits. We want consumers to have the opportunity to enjoy their favourite beverage, but with added benefits,” explains Axel Kalbarczyk, President of RISE. “If you look and taste closely, you will detect the RISE touch - subtle hints of turmeric and ginger extract in the Orange flavour, cinnamon and vanilla extract in the Classic Cola flavour, and cardamom and lemongrass in the Lemon Lime flavour. Our team crafted more than 1000 distinct recipes before choosing the winning ones, we’re so excited to be launching a truly better soda in the market!”

Better Soda will be launching gradually in natural food stores in February and will be made progressively available in major groceries stores nationally in Canada Spring 2023.

RISE’s devotion to crafting the best-tasting soda is captured in each and every flavour, meticulously tested and approved by their passionate team before hitting the shelves. Those who are looking for a flavourful alternative to soda will be excited to discover this beverage innovation – a super-soda packed with benefits.

About RISE:

RISE was founded in Montréal in 2008 for the forward-thinking consumer. Known for their fanatical approach in the lab and passion for working with nature, RISE creates functional beverages including RISE Kombucha as well as a collection of adaptogenic tea-based beverages - RISE Botanicals. In 2023, RISE introduces Better Soda, to further their assortment of better-for-you options, underlining their commitment to crafting the best tasting beverages prescribed by nature, while nurturing the body and delighting the tastebuds.

