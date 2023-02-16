Rockfall Radar Market Expected to Reach $285.6 Million By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rockfall radar market generated $126.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $285.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $126.6 million Market Size in 2031 $285.6 million CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Application, Offering, and Region Drivers Surge in rockfalls in mountain territories Geological threats due to rockfalls such as disruption of transport routes, increase in financial losses and fatalities, and endangered safety of civil infrastructure. Opportunities Surge in demand for rockfall radars in open-pit mines Restraints The shortage of skilled technical personnel having good knowledge of rockfalls Less awareness about rockfall radars in developing regions.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the demand for rockfall radars. Lockdowns, quarantines, and social distancing norms caused business slowdowns or shutdowns.

Road operators and open pit mine sites have a high demand for rockfall radars. However, during the COVID-19 outbreak, the transportation and mining sector was among those that witnessed the most severe impact.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global rockfall radar market based on application, offering, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the on-premises segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global rockfall radar market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the mines segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global rockfall radar market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the highways segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the railways and others segments.

Based on region, the Europe region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global rockfall radar market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the North America and LAMEA regions.

Leading players of the global rockfall radar market analyzed in the research include TRE ALTAMIRA, Hexagon AB, Canary Systems, Geobrugg AG, Geomotion Australia, GroundProbe, SkyGeo, TERRASIGNA. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global rockfall radar market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the rockfall radar market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing rockfall radar market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the rockfall radar market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global rockfall radar market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Rockfall Radar Market Key Segments:



By Offering:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application:

Highways

Railways

Mines

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

