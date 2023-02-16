New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280919/?utm_source=GNW





The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $7.78 billion in 2021 to $8.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow to $10.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of analyzer, reagents and others that are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cervical cancer is a type of squamous cell carcinoma which occurs in the cervix (the lower part of the uterus). The cervix cancer diagnostics devices are used to diagnose cancer that occurs in the cervix.



North America was the largest region in the cervical cancer diagnostics market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the cervical cancer diagnostics market.



The regions covered in the cervical cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of cervical cancer diagnostics are pap smear tests, HPV tests, colposcopy, biopsy, endocervical curettage, and other diagnostic tests.The pap smear test is the process of testing cervical cancer in women.



The age group involved are below 21, age between 21 to 29, age between 30 to 65, and above 65. The end-users involved are hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centers, and diagnostic centers.



The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics.Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market.



For instance, in August 2020, the World Health Assembly adopted a global strategy to accept cervical cancer as a global challenge and to develop a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.First step of this strategy is promoting diagnosis.



The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market.



The increased use of HPV vaccination is anticipated to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.According to the World Health Organization, the 2 HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, thereby giving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is effectively reducing the numbers of cervical pre-cancerous lesions that may develop into cervical cancers.



The study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, in September 2022, the Union Minister of India announced the launch of India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer.Furthermore, according to National Cancer Institute, one dose of cancer is sufficient for reducing the risk of cervical cancer by a large margin.



Therefore, the increased use of HPV vaccination is predicted to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.



The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be the new trend in the market.The home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening.



Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients.For instance, in September 2022, Mylab Discovery Solutions launched the ‘PathoDetectTM HPV PCR detection Kit (Type 16/18).



The new product is a home testing kit for detection of HPV type 16 and type 18.



In May 2020, The USA-based firm, Becton, Dickinson & Co, a manufacturer and seller of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents announced the acquisition of San Diego biomedical business CareFusion for $12.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to improve the quality of patient care and reduce health care costs by identifying the needs in hospitals, hospital pharmacies, and alternate sites of care.



The countries covered in the cervical cancer diagnostics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cervical cancer diagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cervical cancer diagnostics market statistics, including cervical cancer diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cervical cancer diagnostics market share, detailed cervical cancer diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cervical cancer diagnostics industry. This cervical cancer diagnostics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________