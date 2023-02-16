New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960989/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market to Reach $6.1 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Image Guided Surgery Devices estimated at US$4.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Endoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Image-Guided Surgery: A Brilliant Advancement in Surgical Space

IGS Applications

Image-Guided Surgery Devices: The Lifeblood of Medical Imaging &

Surgery

Image-Guided Surgery Tools Facilitate Navigation

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Image Guided Surgery Devices

Competitive Landscape

Players Bet on Product Innovation to Gain in Image Guided

Surgical Devices Market

EXHIBIT 5: Image Guided Surgery Devices - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

38 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Set to Witness

Robust Growth

Endocopes, Cardiac Surgery & Hospitals: Star Segments of Image

Guided Surgical Devices Market

Neurosurgery to Witness Fastest Growth

Hospitals Command Major Revenue Stake

North America Claims Commanding Stake on Image Guided Surgery

Devices Market

Strong Contribution from Emerging Economies

Select Trends in the Use of IGS Tools

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives

Demand for Image Guided Surgery Devices

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 8: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Procedures to Benefit

Image-guided Systems

EXHIBIT 9: Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market in US$

Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

An Aging Global Population and Subsequent Need for Healthcare

Fuels Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Driven by Rising Adoption of MRI Systems, Image Guided Surgery

Devices Market Poised for Strong Gains

Promising Outlook for Interventional Ultrasound Systems Bodes

Well for Market Growth

CT-Guided Interventional Procedures Continue to Gain Prominence

Increasing Number of Interventional Cardiology Procedures Drive

Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices

Interventional Angiography Systems: Growing Role in Cath Labs

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Find Increased Demand in Spine

Surgery & Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Technological Advancements Create Market Opportunities

Image-Guided Therapy Gets Intertwined with Amazing Advances to

Break New Grounds

Recent Product Launches and Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Select Innovations

Initiatives to Push Universal Access to Image-Guided Therapy

Targeting Rural Areas across China

New Cardiology Units to Serve Tier-II & III Cities in India

Focus on Outpatient Settings in US

Increasing Awareness for Minimally-Invasive Treatments

The Integration of Robotics with Image-guided Surgeries Spurs

Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

