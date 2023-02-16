New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960989/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market to Reach $6.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Image Guided Surgery Devices estimated at US$4.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Endoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 212 Featured)
- Analogic Corporation
- BrainLab AG
- GE Healthcare
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic PLC
- Olympus Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Image-Guided Surgery: A Brilliant Advancement in Surgical Space
IGS Applications
Image-Guided Surgery Devices: The Lifeblood of Medical Imaging &
Surgery
Image-Guided Surgery Tools Facilitate Navigation
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on Image Guided Surgery Devices
Competitive Landscape
Players Bet on Product Innovation to Gain in Image Guided
Surgical Devices Market
EXHIBIT 5: Image Guided Surgery Devices - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
38 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Set to Witness
Robust Growth
Endocopes, Cardiac Surgery & Hospitals: Star Segments of Image
Guided Surgical Devices Market
Neurosurgery to Witness Fastest Growth
Hospitals Command Major Revenue Stake
North America Claims Commanding Stake on Image Guided Surgery
Devices Market
Strong Contribution from Emerging Economies
Select Trends in the Use of IGS Tools
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives
Demand for Image Guided Surgery Devices
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 8: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Procedures to Benefit
Image-guided Systems
EXHIBIT 9: Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market in US$
Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
An Aging Global Population and Subsequent Need for Healthcare
Fuels Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Driven by Rising Adoption of MRI Systems, Image Guided Surgery
Devices Market Poised for Strong Gains
Promising Outlook for Interventional Ultrasound Systems Bodes
Well for Market Growth
CT-Guided Interventional Procedures Continue to Gain Prominence
Increasing Number of Interventional Cardiology Procedures Drive
Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices
Interventional Angiography Systems: Growing Role in Cath Labs
Image-Guided Surgery Devices Find Increased Demand in Spine
Surgery & Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Technological Advancements Create Market Opportunities
Image-Guided Therapy Gets Intertwined with Amazing Advances to
Break New Grounds
Recent Product Launches and Innovations Drive Market Expansion
Select Innovations
Initiatives to Push Universal Access to Image-Guided Therapy
Targeting Rural Areas across China
New Cardiology Units to Serve Tier-II & III Cities in India
Focus on Outpatient Settings in US
Increasing Awareness for Minimally-Invasive Treatments
The Integration of Robotics with Image-guided Surgeries Spurs
Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
