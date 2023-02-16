New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Health and Wellness Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$861.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$630.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Bayer AG
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Chiquita Brands International Sarl
- Danone SA
- EVOLVE Brands LLC
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestle SA
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- UNFI
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the
Foundation for the Growth of Health and Wellness Foods
An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in
Foods and Beverages
Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Health and Wellness Foods - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
304 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape
Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market
Natural Foods and Clean Label Gain Attention
Consumers Zero in on Foods and Beverages with Specific Health &
Wellness Benefits
Functional Foods & Drinks Continue to Gain Interest
Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem
Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for the Market
Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health
Benefits Summarized
Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market
Cognitive Health Consciousness Boosts Uptake of Functional Foods
Convenient Formats to Benefit Demand
Gut Health: A Growing Area of Consumer Interest
Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
Prebiotics Making Accelerated Switch from Niche towards
Mainstream Category
Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for
Fuel Intolerance Products
Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance
and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product
(in %) for 2022
Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free
Products Market
EXHIBIT 6: Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products
Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-
Intolerance Drive Sales
Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive
Individuals
EXHIBIT 7: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (in %)
for 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution
Channel (in %) for 2022
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness
among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
Market
Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth
Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks
Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-
Free Products
Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives
Market
EXHIBIT 9: Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2025
Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit
Demand For High Fiber Foods
Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to
Drive Widespread Consumption
Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 10: Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains
Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition
Bars
Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods
Demographic Influence on Plant -based Products Market
Why Plant-based Alternative Meat Appears to Lose Flavor & Hit
Saturation Point
Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health &
Wellness Foods Market
EXHIBIT 11: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 12: Estimated Global Prevalence and Numbers of Adults
Living with Obesity: 2010-2030
EXHIBIT 13: Estimated Prevalence of Obesity BMI =30kg/m2 among
Women across Select Countries by 2030
EXHIBIT 14: Estimated Prevalence of Obesity BMI =30kg/m2 among
Women across Select Countries by 2030
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods
EXHIBIT 15: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 17: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of
Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to
Promote Health & Wellness Foods
Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects
Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods
Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 18: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 19: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population: 2022
Dive into Nutrition & Health Preferences of Gen Z and
Opportunities for Food Brands
EXHIBIT 20: GenZ Emerges as the Single Largest Population
Segment, Driving Future Growth Opportunities: Global
Population Breakdown by Generation Category: 2022
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 21: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 22: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Health and Wellness Foods Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naturally Healthy Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Naturally Healthy Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Naturally Healthy Foods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Better-For-You (BFY) Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Organic Foods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Food Intolerance Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Intolerance
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the
US to Benefit Market
COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises
Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant
during Pandemic
Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &
Growing Focus on Health & Wellness
Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages
Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &
Drinks for Kid?s Health
Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health
Amidst Rising Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerances,
Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand
Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food
Industry
Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters
Sales of Gluten-free Products
EXHIBIT 25: US Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages by Category (in %)
for 2022
Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,
Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and
Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market
Market Analytics
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Functional Food Makers
EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Market Analytics
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional
Foods
Free-From Foods Grow in Demand
Market Analytics
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects
Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 27: European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040
Europe: A Leading Gluten-free Products Market
EXHIBIT 28: European Gluten-Free Foods Market Breakdown of
Consumption (%) by Product for 2022
Protein and Plant-Based Products Gain Preference
Market Analytics
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for
Functional Foods
EXHIBIT 29: Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies
in Germany (2019)
Market Analytics
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Functional Foods & Beverages: A Promising Market
Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free-From Foods Market
Gluten-free Products Find Favor in the UK
Lactose-Free Market Poised for Growth
EXHIBIT 30: UK Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market Breakdown of
Sales (in %) by Product: 2022
Market Analytics
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,
Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and
Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Health and Wellness Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW