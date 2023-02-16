New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Health and Wellness Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$861.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$630.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods

- Amy’s Kitchen

- Bayer AG

- Blue Diamond Growers

- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

- Chiquita Brands International Sarl

- Danone SA

- EVOLVE Brands LLC

- Kellogg Co.

- Nestle SA

- The Procter & Gamble Company

- UNFI





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the

Foundation for the Growth of Health and Wellness Foods

An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in

Foods and Beverages

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Health and Wellness Foods - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

304 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market

Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market

Natural Foods and Clean Label Gain Attention

Consumers Zero in on Foods and Beverages with Specific Health &

Wellness Benefits

Functional Foods & Drinks Continue to Gain Interest

Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem

Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well

for the Market

Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health

Benefits Summarized

Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market

Cognitive Health Consciousness Boosts Uptake of Functional Foods

Convenient Formats to Benefit Demand

Gut Health: A Growing Area of Consumer Interest

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Prebiotics Making Accelerated Switch from Niche towards

Mainstream Category

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for

Fuel Intolerance Products

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance

and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product

(in %) for 2022

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free

Products Market

EXHIBIT 6: Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products

Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-

Intolerance Drive Sales

Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive

Individuals

EXHIBIT 7: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (in %)

for 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution

Channel (in %) for 2022

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness

among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products

Market

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth

Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks

Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-

Free Products

Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives

Market

EXHIBIT 9: Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2025

Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit

Demand For High Fiber Foods

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to

Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 10: Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains

Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition

Bars

Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods

Demographic Influence on Plant -based Products Market

Why Plant-based Alternative Meat Appears to Lose Flavor & Hit

Saturation Point

Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health &

Wellness Foods Market

EXHIBIT 11: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity

EXHIBIT 12: Estimated Global Prevalence and Numbers of Adults

Living with Obesity: 2010-2030

EXHIBIT 13: Estimated Prevalence of Obesity BMI =30kg/m2 among

Women across Select Countries by 2030

EXHIBIT 14: Estimated Prevalence of Obesity BMI =30kg/m2 among

Women across Select Countries by 2030

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods

EXHIBIT 15: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 17: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of

Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to

Promote Health & Wellness Foods

Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects

Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods

Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 18: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the

Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

EXHIBIT 19: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population: 2022

Dive into Nutrition & Health Preferences of Gen Z and

Opportunities for Food Brands

EXHIBIT 20: GenZ Emerges as the Single Largest Population

Segment, Driving Future Growth Opportunities: Global

Population Breakdown by Generation Category: 2022

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 21: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 22: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Health and Wellness Foods Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Naturally Healthy Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Naturally Healthy Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Naturally Healthy Foods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Functional Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Functional Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Functional Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Better-For-You (BFY) Foods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organic Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Organic Foods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Food Intolerance Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Intolerance

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the

US to Benefit Market

COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises

Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant

during Pandemic

Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &

Growing Focus on Health & Wellness

Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages

Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &

Drinks for Kid?s Health

Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health

Amidst Rising Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerances,

Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand

Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food

Industry

Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters

Sales of Gluten-free Products

EXHIBIT 25: US Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages by Category (in %)

for 2022

Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans

Market Analytics

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,

Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and

Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market

Market Analytics

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods

Aging Population: A Prime Target for Functional Food Makers

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050

Market Analytics

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional

Foods

Free-From Foods Grow in Demand

Market Analytics

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects

Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth

EXHIBIT 27: European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040

Europe: A Leading Gluten-free Products Market

EXHIBIT 28: European Gluten-Free Foods Market Breakdown of

Consumption (%) by Product for 2022

Protein and Plant-Based Products Gain Preference

Market Analytics

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for

Functional Foods

EXHIBIT 29: Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies

in Germany (2019)

Market Analytics

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Functional Foods & Beverages: A Promising Market

Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free-From Foods Market

Gluten-free Products Find Favor in the UK

Lactose-Free Market Poised for Growth

EXHIBIT 30: UK Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market Breakdown of

Sales (in %) by Product: 2022

Market Analytics

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,

Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and

Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________