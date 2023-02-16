Europe Digital Experience Monitoring Market Report 2022: Need for Better End-user Experience Drives Innovation

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Experience Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe digital experience monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 735.31 million in 2022 to US$ 1,698.85 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2028.



According to McKinsey, artificial intelligence (AI) may bring up to $1 trillion in value to the global banking sector. Banks and other financial institutions are expected to embrace an AI-first approach, which would better position them to adopt new technology. End-user monitoring-based AI systems will infiltrate the financial industry's front, middle, and back offices.

On the other hand, end-user cloud-based monitoring can increase platform integrity by automating and embedding security procedures and controls. The concept of development, security, and operations, or the idea that security is a duty that can be carried out across an organization with its development and operations, opens new possibilities.

The user experience is increasing in the fintech business since technologies used in fintech applications are completely focused on the end-user experience and how it can be improved. As a result, end-to-end performance monitoring tools are used throughout the client experience to identify application faults quickly. Bringing these technologies together with end-user experience monitoring provides new opportunities in the digital experience monitoring market.



With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe digital experience monitoring market at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.



Europe Digital Experience Monitoring Market Segmentation



The Europe digital experience monitoring market is segmented into enterprise size, deployment type, end user, and country.

Based on enterprise size, the Europe digital experience monitoring market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises dominated the market in 2022.

Based on deployment type, the Europe digital experience monitoring market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the Europe digital experience monitoring market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe digital experience monitoring market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The UK dominated the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Need for Better End-user Experience

Endorsement of Cutting-edge Technologies

Market Restraints

Execution Risk of Monitoring Systems

Market Opportunities

Approval of AI & IoT in Fintech business

Future Trends

EUEM overlaps APM

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $735.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1698.85 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Europe



