Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capillary Electrophoresis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Capsicum Group LLC
- Cellmark Forensics
- Computer Forensics Inc.
- Creative Forensic Services
- Cyber Agents Inc.
- Forensic Pathways Ltd.
- Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC
- Foster + Freeman Ltd.
- Global Digital Forensics Inc.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- MorphoTrust USA Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- PAPILLON ZAO
- Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.
- SBC Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Tri-Tech Forensics Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand
Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis
DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing
Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics
Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs
Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden
Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows
Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer
Forensics
Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate
Sector
Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies (USA)
BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)
Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)
Cellmark Forensics (USA)
Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)
Creative Forensic Services (USA)
Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)
Data Recovery Services (USA)
Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)
Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)
Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)
Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)
KrollOntrack (UK)
Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)
MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)
MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)
Neogen Corporation (USA)
PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)
Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics
Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum
Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics
Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth
Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On
Explosives Forensics...
All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens
the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services
Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices
Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task
Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth
Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool
Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal
Investigation
Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility
Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs
Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States
Operational Structure
Spotlight on Accreditation
Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs
Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation
High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography
Panoramic 3D Cameras
Alternative Light Photography
Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry:
(LA-ICP-MS)
Video Spectral Comparator
3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction
DNA Sequencer
Forensic Carbon-14 Dating
XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox
Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants
Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification
System (AIFS)
Notable Recent R&D Initiatives
Human Microbiome
Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth
Fiber Identification
Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing
Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information
New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster
Processing
Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise
to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis
Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction
Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection &
Identification
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
