Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capillary Electrophoresis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer

Forensics

Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate

Sector

Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)

Cellmark Forensics (USA)

Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)

Creative Forensic Services (USA)

Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)

Data Recovery Services (USA)

Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)

Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)

Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)

Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

KrollOntrack (UK)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)

MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On

Explosives Forensics...

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens

the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal

Investigation

Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

Operational Structure

Spotlight on Accreditation

Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

Panoramic 3D Cameras

Alternative Light Photography

Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry:

(LA-ICP-MS)

Video Spectral Comparator

3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

DNA Sequencer

Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification

System (AIFS)

Notable Recent R&D Initiatives

Human Microbiome

Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth

Fiber Identification

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster

Processing

Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise

to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection &

Identification



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

