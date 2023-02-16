Global Solar Control Window Films Market 2023: Featuring 3M, Eastman Chemical, Johnson Window Film and Madico Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Control Window Films: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Solar Control Window Films estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Vacuum Coated (Reflective), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dyed (Non-Reflective) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Solar Control Window Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Madico, Inc.

Polytronix, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Ability of Solar Control Window Films to Reduce Energy Transmission by about 80% Sets the Stage for Growth

Competition

Solar Control Window Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Leading Players for the Year 2019

Solar Control Window Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automotive Tinting: Business Case for High Performance Films

Growth in Construction Industry: Significant Opportunity Indicator for Solar Control Window Films

Global Construction Industry Output in US$ Trillion for the Year 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

US Construction Industry: Breakdown of Annual Construction Value in $ Million for Residential and Non-Residential Buildings for the Year 2018-2019

US Construction Starts Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2018 and 2019

Positive Outlook of Infrastructure Spending Worldwide Favors Growth of Solar Control Window Films

Global Infrastructure Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Region for the Years 2007-2015 and 2016-2040

Surge in Demand for UV Protection and Energy-Efficiency in Buildings Favors Solar Control Window Films Growth

Enhanced Safety and Improved Quality: Two Growth Driving Attributes of Solar Control Window Films

Product Overview

Window Films: An Introduction

An Insight to Solar Control Window Films

Benefits of Solar Control Window Films

Differences between Safety & Security Films vs. Solar Control Films

Types of Solar Control Window Films

High Performance Films - Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2m59n9-control?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment