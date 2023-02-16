MobiCom America LLC appoints Thomas Ivers as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiCom announced today that Thomas Ivers has joined the company as its Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. An experienced business and technology leader, Ivers will assume responsibilities immediately.



Ivers was previously the Co-founder and CIO of Clubessential, a leading provider of a unified suite of accounting/Point-of-Sale, website, online reservations, and member marketing solutions to Private Clubs. In his role at MobiCom, Ivers will head the entire global operations of the company across business, technology, and marketing.

“I’m excited to have Thomas as a Co-founder and COO of MobiCom as he brings not just in-depth working knowledge of the hospitality industry at large, but also hands-on experience working with private clubs, having managed a successful technology business that was acquired by a venture capital firm,” said Rathan Kumar, Founder and CEO of MobiCom.

“For decades the private club industry has been attempting in a burdensome way to offer club members the amenity of reciprocity across a network of clubs spanning the globe,” said Ivers. “MobiCom has begun to deliver this solution through its networks of PlatinumClubNet™ and PrivateClubWorld™.”

Ivers earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Business from Wake Forest University in 2001. He co-founded Clubessential and over a span of 17 years he helped build Clubessential into the largest supplier of community software to the club industry before exiting in 2016. Ivers is a jet pilot, lead guitarist in Dead Centric, a rock band, and is on the board of Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati (an Emerald Club).

About MobiCom America LLC

MobiCom offers discretionary reciprocity networks aggregating private clubs worldwide. Its networks PlatinumClubNet and PrivateClubWorld cater to prestigious private clubs worldwide offering the benefit of a Global Private Club Citizenship to their members. In addition, MobiCom delivers various other B2B services to private clubs, complimenting their leadership with member engagement, retention, and recruitment process.

