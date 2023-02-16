ICT Role in Smart Grid Development 2022: Opening Opportunities for Improved Reliability and Sustainability

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICT Role in Smart Grid Development: Technologies, Standards, Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concept behind smart energy and Smart Grid (SG) is controlling energy consumption internally, within the home, office, and similar; and externally from the home to outside connected devices, networks, and the smart grid itself - all with the goal of optimizing energy production, distribution, and usage. Bi-directional communication between home networks and the power grid opens up possibilities for improved reliability and sustainability as well as reducing energy consumption.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) for the Smart Grid.

Both wireless and wireline communications technologies are considered. Designers of SG networks have multiple choices, and the report presents a comparison of various technologies with their benefits and issues.

In addition to "traditional" technologies, such as 802.15.4g and 802.22, the report concentrates on newer cellular technologies, such as LTE for low-powered and low-speed UEs. It also analyzes a group of IoT technologies that support SG connectivity (such as SigFox, LoRa, Weightless, and RPMA).

The detailed survey of organizations that are involved in SG ICT development and standardization is also presented together with the survey of the industry. Marketing statistics also have been developed and included in the report.

This report is useful to a wide audience of technical, managerial, and sale staff involved in the SG ICT development and implementation.



Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Introduction

2.0 General: SG ICT Industry Activities

2.1 Main Organizations - Functionalities

2.2 Structure

2.2.1 SG Layers

2.2.1.1 ETSI Layering

2.2.2 ETSI Subnetworks Architecture

2.3 Requirements: SG Networking

2.3.1 View: SG ICT Layers

2.4 Industry and User Groups Projects

2.4.1 ETSI

2.4.1.1 Major Items

2.4.1.2 M490

2.4.1.3 ETSI Documents

2.4.2 IEC

2.4.3 IEEE

2.4.4 Global Intelligent Utility Network Coalition

2.4.5 Smart Networks Council (SNC)

2.4.6 U-SNAP Alliance

2.4.6.1 Specification and HAN

2.4.6.2 Merge

2.4.6.3 Further Development

2.4.7 ESMIG

2.4.8 Demand Response and Smart Grid Coalition (DRSG)

2.4.9 EPRI (Electrical Power Research Institute)

2.4.10 ZigBee and Wi-Fi Alliances

2.4.11 NIST

2.4.12 OpenHAN

2.4.13 Federal Smart Grid Task Force

2.4.14 Open Smart Grid Users Group (OSGUG)

2.4.15 ITU

2.4.16 OpenADR

2.4.17 Comments

3.0 SG ICT and Smart Meters

3.1 Function and Structure: SG ICT

3.2 Current Status

3.3 Current Objectives

3.4 Choices

3.5 Smart Meters

3.5.1 Objectives

3.5.2 Details

3.5.3 Functions

3.5.4 Components

3.5.4.1 Communications

3.6 Security

3.6.1 AMI Security Task Force

3.6.2 NIST Contributions

3.7 Market

3.7.1 Market Drivers

3.7.2 Market Projections: Smart Meters

3.8 Industry

4.0 Major Standards and Technologies: SG ICT

4.1 IEEE

4.1.1 IEEE 2030

4.1.2 IEEE 1901-2020

4.1.3 802.15.4g-Smart Utility Networks

4.1.4 Cognitive Radio: IEEE 802.22

4.2 3GPP LTE and SG

4.2.1 3GPP

4.2.2 LTE Objectives

4.2.3 Key Features of LTE

4.2.4 Benefits

4.2.5 Market

4.2.5.1 Drivers

4.2.6 Industry

4.2.6.1 Trends

4.2.6.2 Vendors

4.2.7 Role of LTE in Smart Grid Development

4.3 Wireline ICT - SG

4.3.1 IEEE 1901.2

5.0 IoT Technologies and SG

5.1 Weightless Technologies

5.1.1 Weightless Alliance

5.1.2 Common Features

5.1.2.1 Protocol Details

5.1.3 Weightless-W

5.1.4 Changes

5.1.5 Weightless-N

5.1.6 Weightless-P

5.1.7 Comparison of Weightless Technologies

5.1.8 Example

5.2 RPMA

5.2.1 Major Features

5.2.2 Expansion

5.2.3 Components and Structure

5.2.4 Use Cases

5.3 LoRa

5.3.1 Alliance

5.3.2 Technology Building Blocks

5.3.3 Industry

5.4 SigFox

5.4.1 Company

5.4.2 Technology - Details

5.4.3 Coverage

5.4.4 Use Cases

5.4.5 Industry

5.5 The G3-PLC Hybrid and SG

6.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Aclara (Software and Systems, BPL)

Actility

Adeunis RF

Advantech

Aeris (Wireless Network Provider)

Bittium

Carlson Wireless (Radio Platforms)

Cisco

CommAgility

Connected Energy (Software Platform)

Eaton (Cooper Power Systems)

Embit

Ericsson

Fujitsu

GridPoint (Network Platform)

Honeywell (Connectivity, SM)

Huawei

Innocomm

Itron (Intelligent Metering)

LORIOT.io

Landis+Gyr (Metering Devices)

Microchip

Motorola Solutions

MultiTech

Murata

Nokia

On Semiconductor

Oracle (Software)

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

Sagemcom

Semtech

Sensus (Data Collection and Metering)

Sequans

Siemens (Software, Hardware)

Spinwave (Building Control, HAN)

TI

Tantalus (Networking and Devices)

Tektelic

Telit

TransData (Wireless AMI/AMR Meter)

Trilliant (Intelligent Metering)

Uplight

ZTE

u-blox





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avgyh1-role-in-smart?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.