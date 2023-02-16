2022 US Shopping & Dining Consumer Insights Study

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Shopping & Dining Market: Consumer Insights Study, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines consumer insights and trends in the US regarding shopping and dining out activity. Survey data capture insights between 2020 and 2022 as well as display historical market trends back to 2011. Survey responses in this study reveal consumer sentiment regarding shopping and dining out in general, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped and continues to these trends.
Shopping and dining habits of consumers have changed for many since March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic Era in the U.S. In some cases, it was an acceleration of existing trends, but in others it prompted major changes. For many consumers, these habits have at least some level of "stickiness" as they have continued in these habits two years after the start of the pandemic.
Shopping and dining activity are core to many consumer-related industries, from the production of food, beverages, and wide variety of consumer goods to the packaging and shipping of these goods to the construction of the facilities needed. Therefore, an investigation into consumer trends can give insight to marketing and product development opportunities.
This report contains analysis and data-based discussions of various pieces of the home improvement industry, including a look at homeownership rates, buying patterns, demographic trends, and other consumer insights.
This report includes analysis, data, trends, and customized cross tabs using two survey resources:
- data from a proprietary national online survey conducted from April-May 2020, August 2020, November-December 2020, February-March 2021, June 2021, August 2021, October-November 2021, November-December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022
- data from syndicated national consumer survey results from MRI-Simmons Fall 2011-2021 Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Shopping & Dining Overview
- E-Commerce Sales Outlook
- Right-Sizing & Shipping Container Optimization
- E-Commerce Ready Packaging
- Annual Parcels/Packages Shipped
- Leading Shipping Companies
- Shipping Containers
- Foodservice Revenue by Dine-In vs. Off-Premises Dining
- Scope
- Historical Trends
- Forecast
3. COVID-19 Concerns
- Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain
- Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers in 2021
- In 2022, Most Consumers Are Still Concerned about COVID-19 Infection from Restaurant or Delivery Staff When Ordering Food for Carryout or Delivery
- Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
- Concerns about COVID-19 Variants
- Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
- Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021
- Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects
4. COVID-19 Impacts on Shopping
- First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods In 2020
- Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022
- In-Store Shopping Patterns
5. COVID-19 Impacts on Dining Out
- Most Consumers Are Still Holding off on Dining Out
- Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery
6. Online Shopping Habits
- Online Shopping Habits: By Age
- Online Shopping Habits: Rural vs. Urban Settings
- Online Shopping Habits: By Income
7. Psychographics
- How Do Consumers Feel About Shopping?
- Purpose-Driven Shopping
- Shopping Around
- Shopping Alone
- Shopping as an Enjoyable Pursuit
- Shopping Motivations
- Saving Money
- Free Shipping
- How Do Consumers Feel About Dining Out?
- Celebrations
- Fast Food
- Dining Out vs. Preparing a Meal
8. Appendix
