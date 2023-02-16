2022 US Shopping & Dining Consumer Insights Study

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Shopping & Dining Market: Consumer Insights Study, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines consumer insights and trends in the US regarding shopping and dining out activity. Survey data capture insights between 2020 and 2022 as well as display historical market trends back to 2011. Survey responses in this study reveal consumer sentiment regarding shopping and dining out in general, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped and continues to these trends.

Shopping and dining habits of consumers have changed for many since March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic Era in the U.S. In some cases, it was an acceleration of existing trends, but in others it prompted major changes. For many consumers, these habits have at least some level of "stickiness" as they have continued in these habits two years after the start of the pandemic.

Shopping and dining activity are core to many consumer-related industries, from the production of food, beverages, and wide variety of consumer goods to the packaging and shipping of these goods to the construction of the facilities needed. Therefore, an investigation into consumer trends can give insight to marketing and product development opportunities.

This report contains analysis and data-based discussions of various pieces of the home improvement industry, including a look at homeownership rates, buying patterns, demographic trends, and other consumer insights.

This report includes analysis, data, trends, and customized cross tabs using two survey resources:

data from a proprietary national online survey conducted from April-May 2020, August 2020, November-December 2020, February-March 2021, June 2021, August 2021, October-November 2021, November-December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022

data from syndicated national consumer survey results from MRI-Simmons Fall 2011-2021 Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Shopping & Dining Overview

E-Commerce Sales Outlook

Right-Sizing & Shipping Container Optimization

E-Commerce Ready Packaging

Annual Parcels/Packages Shipped

Leading Shipping Companies

Shipping Containers

Foodservice Revenue by Dine-In vs. Off-Premises Dining

Scope

Historical Trends

Forecast

3. COVID-19 Concerns

Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain

Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers in 2021

In 2022, Most Consumers Are Still Concerned about COVID-19 Infection from Restaurant or Delivery Staff When Ordering Food for Carryout or Delivery

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Concerns about COVID-19 Variants

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

4. COVID-19 Impacts on Shopping

First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods In 2020

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022

In-Store Shopping Patterns

5. COVID-19 Impacts on Dining Out

Most Consumers Are Still Holding off on Dining Out

Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery

6. Online Shopping Habits

Online Shopping Habits: By Age

Online Shopping Habits: Rural vs. Urban Settings

Online Shopping Habits: By Income

7. Psychographics

How Do Consumers Feel About Shopping?

Purpose-Driven Shopping

Shopping Around

Shopping Alone

Shopping as an Enjoyable Pursuit

Shopping Motivations

Saving Money

Free Shipping

How Do Consumers Feel About Dining Out?

Celebrations

Fast Food

Dining Out vs. Preparing a Meal

8. Appendix

