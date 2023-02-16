2022 5G Fixed Wireless Access Report: Future Opportunities, Segment Analysis & Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access: Future Opportunities, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G Fixed Wireless Access research provides a comprehensive assessment of this ever-evolving market, including a market segment analysis which assesses future opportunities of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), specifically with the evolution of 5G networks, for operators and FWA vendors within a variety of markets including private cellular networks, smart cities, IoT (Internet of Things), telemedicine and multi-edge computing.

This report also includes key recommendations for FWA stakeholders, and 5-year forecasts providing an in-depth examination and strategic analysis of the FWA market across 8 key regions.



This report is accompanied by 5-year forecasts for the market, including:

Consumer 5G FWA

Enterprise 5G FWA, split by:

Commercial 5G FWA

Industrial 5G FWA

This research suite includes:

Strategy & Forecasts (PDF)

5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)

12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform

Key Features

Market Outlook: An assessment of 5G FWA by offering, application and environment, along with an analysis of several factors that will be impacting the 5G FWA market, including 4G and 5G deployment, total number of base station shipments, total data transmitted and total addressable user base.

5G FWA Use Cases: Analysis of recent deployments from key players in the market including:

Ericsson

Huawei

T-Mobile

Verizon

Business Sector Analysis: This includes the analysis of monetisation opportunities for players in the 5G FWA market and a thorough assessment of markets that will be impacted by the 5G FWA market including:

IoT

Multi-edge Computing

Private Cellular Networks

Smart Cities

Telemedicine

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts split by 8 key regions and 60 countries are provided for the total number of 5G FWA users, revenue and generated data. These forecasts are split across two markets (consumer and enterprise), with the enterprise market being split by two further markets (commercial and industrial).

Region and country splits include:

North America:

Canada, US

Latin America:

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay

West Europe:

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Central & East Europe:

Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine

Far East & China:

China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea

Indian Subcontinent:

Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan

Rest of Asia Pacific:

Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Africa & Middle East

Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

The report examines the use of 5G FWA within these markets and provides recommendations for efficient monetisation of 5G FWA traffic.

Key Questions Answered

What are the future monetisation opportunities for 5G FWA?

What will the value of the 5G FWA market be by 2027?

Which regions are expected to show the largest growth in the 5G FWA market over the forecast period?

What is the potential for 5G FWA in the commercial market?

What are the potential challenges that will threaten the 5G FWA market?

5-year benchmark forecasts for consumer and enterprise (split by commercial and industrial) markets by 8 key regions and 60 country-level splits.

5G FWA Market Summary, including:

Total Number of 5G FWA Connections

Total Revenue from 5G FWA Connections

Total Data Generated by 5G FWA

Data splits are provided for:

Consumer 5G FWA

Enterprise 5G FWA

Commercial 5G FWA

Industrial 5G FWA

Geographical splits: 60 countries

Number of tables: Over 40 tables

Number of datapoints: Over 19,000 datapoints.



