Flash News: OKX Lists $IGU, Introduces Enhanced Smart Portfolio Trading Bot

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of February 13, 2023.



OKX lists $IGU for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of $IGU for spot trading on its exchange as of February 16, 2023.

IguVerse is a Web3 application that brings the worlds of crypto and social media together to allow pet owners and pet lovers to earn rewards by completing tasks on social media. With IguVerse, users can create AI-enhanced NFTs from photos of their pets and monetize their favorite pet-related activities.

OKX rolls out Smart Portfolio 2.0

OKX has also introduced an enhanced version of its Smart Portfolio product. First released in 2022, Smart Portfolio is a trading bot that allows users to automatically maintain balanced exposure when investing in a diverse crypto portfolio.

Smart Portfolio 2.0 is designed to help users simplify the investment process and minimize risk. New features include ‘recommended portfolio’, which provides predetermined crypto pair combinations, ‘smart proportion allocation’, which provides strategies on how to portion out your investment, and ‘invest with base currency’, which enables the bot to fill orders by using a mixture of base currency and quote currency.

Learn more about OKX Smart Portfolio here .

