2022 Sample Preparation Techniques Market Brief to 2026: Focus on Lab Centrifuges, Extraction Techniques, Nucleic Acid Preparation and Cell Separation Among Others

The sample preparation techniques market segment is comprised of a series of basic technologies that have little in common, apart from the fact that they are used to prepare samples for further analysis by various technologies throughout the overall instrumentation market.

This market assessment includes market size and growth data for the following technologies:

Lab Centrifuges

Extraction Techniques

Nucleic Acid Preparation

Cell Separation

Sonicators

Concentrators & Evaporators

Microwave-Assisted Chemistry

Shakers & Stirrers

The market for nucleic acid prep ballooned during the pandemic, but as testing falls off, this market is expected to see dramatic shifts over the next few years.

Other segments are key factors in the overall workflow of the laboratory, and particular applications are driving some of them to excellent growth over the next five years.

This section is directly extracted from The 2022 Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry.

