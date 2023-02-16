Medical Device Regulation Online Guide 2023: Current, Comprehensive and Concise Information

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to Medical Device Regulation - Online " directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Guide to Medical Device Regulation contains the highest quality analyses on the regulation of medical devices - including how the courts and the FDA interpret and enforce the law - and practical guidance to help you take informed, efficient action.

The Guide keeps you up-to-speed with the most current, comprehensive and concise information that is important to you and your business.

In one convenient source, this guide includes information about Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services device coverage and reimbursement.



Key Topics Covered:

Tab 100 - Overview of FDA Device Regulation

Tab 200 - FDA Jurisdiction Over Devices

Tab 300 - Registration, Listing, and Labeling Requirements

Tab 400 - Classification and Reclassification

Tab 500 - Investigational Device Exemption - IDE

Tab 600 - Quality Systems

Tab 700 - Premarket Approval - PMA

Tab 800 - Premarket Notification - 510(k)

Tab 900 - Reporting and Tracking Requirements

Tab 1000 - Exports and Imports

Tab 1100 - Enforcement

Tab 1200 - FDA Device Regulation's Relationship with Other Federal Authorities

Tab 1300 - State Regulations and Preemption

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vac7qr-to-medical?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.