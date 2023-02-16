Elotuzumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast 2022-2032: Comprehensive Analysis on Drug Mechanisms, R&D Activities, Key Players and Emerging Therapies

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elotuzumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about Elotuzumab for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM. A detailed picture of the Elotuzumab for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Elotuzumab for AL Amyloidosis.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Elotuzumab market forecast, analysis for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about emerging therapies in AL Amyloidosis.



Drug Summary



Elotuzumab (Empliciti) is an IgG1k immune-stimulatory monoclonal antibody targeting the signalling lymphocytic activation molecule F7 (SLAMF7). The signalling lymphocytic activation molecule F7 (SLAMF7, also called CS1) is a glycoprotein receptor found at high levels on the surface of myeloma cells, natural killer (NK) cells, and other immune cells. Empliciti specifically targets SLAMF7 molecules and works in two ways: It binds to SLAMF7 on myeloma cells and renders them vulnerable to recognition and killing by NK cells. It activates NK cells and other immune cells that produce SLAMF7. Elotuzumab, either in combination with Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone or in combination with Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, has been approved for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) patients who have undergone two or three previous therapies.



Elotuzumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone demonstrated a major hematologic and organ response in a patient with RRMM and kFLC amyloidosis. This treatment combination may have efficacy in treating primary amyloidosis alone, and to investigate the same, Bristol-Myers Squibb has initiated Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of AL amyloidosis.



