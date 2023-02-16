Media Advisory/INVITE: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in Durham Region

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event in Durham Region. This market event goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.



WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in Durham Region

WHO:

Paul Baron, President, TRREB

Maleeha Shahid, Whitby Deputy Mayor and Regional Councillor

Meredith Kennedy, President, Durham Region Association of REALTORS®

John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB

WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Ajax Convention Centre – 550 Beck Crescent, Ajax, ON L1Z 1C9 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:

9:15 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts

10:45 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A

11:00 a.m. Closing Remarks

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.trrebwire.ca/