Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030 at a 4.5% CAGR

The global market for Cubic Boron Nitrates estimated at US$803.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Inserts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$546.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wheels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Cubic Boron Nitrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$244.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors:

3M Company

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Baltic Abrasive Technologies

Element Six (UK) Ltd.

Funik Ultrahard Material Co., Ltd.

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.

NanoDiamond Products DAC

Reishauer AG

Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $803.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

