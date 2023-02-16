Teck Responds to Market Rumours

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the New York Stock Exchange, Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today confirmed that it is evaluating alternatives for its steelmaking coal business, including the possible spin-out of an interest in that business to its shareholders. Any transaction would be expected to create value for Teck’s shareholders and support continued benefits for communities and Indigenous Peoples in the areas where Teck operates.



No decision has been reached to proceed with a transaction and there can be no assurances that any transaction will eventuate. Teck does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a formal decision has been reached.

