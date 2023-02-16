Security Innovation Offers Transformative AppSec Analyst Certification Program Addressing Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a recognized leader in software security assessments and training, today announced the AppSec Analyst (ASA) Certification Program to provide job-ready skills to individuals seeking to enter the field of security or risk management. Offered in partnership with Cyversity, the ASA program aims to alleviate the talent shortage in cybersecurity, which currently stands at 3.5 million people and is growing. The program is sponsored by TikTok and follows the company’s other successful training and certification programs sponsored by Google and Intuit.



A recent Ponemon Institute study reveals that minorities make up a disproportionately small percentage of the cybersecurity workforce.1 Security Innovation is partnering with Cyversity to build increased representation of women and minorities, providing them with the training and tools to become a new pool of talent for the industry.

“We designed the ASA program to be scalable, help solve the talent shortage, and further our D&I mission, which we don’t just talk about but are actively advancing,” said Ed Adams, President and CEO at Security Innovation. “Security Innovation has focused on securing software since our inception, and that has made us the leader in skills development that are highly relevant in today’s software-centric world. We’re thrilled to make this expertise available to those that are underrepresented.”

Security Innovation is one of four industry leaders partnering with Cyversity to deliver cybersecurity training. Scholarship recipients will first receive GRC training governance offer by HISPI, then choose a track in which they will obtain deeper and more specialized training by either Security Innovation (AppSec), Cloud Security Alliance (CloudSec), or EC-Council (NetSec).

“Software security skills are important because they allow professionals to understand how software is attacked, identify and prevent vulnerabilities, and stay ahead of emerging threats,” said scholarship recipient Aleise McGown, Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Southern Mississippi and CISO of Black Girls Hack. “The ASA Certification helps me stand out from other candidates and demonstrates my specific skills to potential employers. The CMD+CTRL cyber range allowed me to gain practical experience working with scenarios that I will encounter in my professional field.”

“Filling the skills gap and improving diversity requires everyone to get involved – training providers, hiring organizations, applicants, and others,” said Beverly Benson, Executive Director at Cyversity. “I love the opportunity that our partners allow us to bring to members. We provide the chance to gain life-changing competencies through programs designed to educate and empower.”

After completing the ASA certification program, graduates will have valuable, job-ready skills they can leverage to assist any company that builds, operates or defends software. Additionally, resume writing workshops, mock interview sessions, and other assets are also available to help recipients improve their professionalism and marketability.

Security Innovation will follow up with program participants after six months to determine the program’s impact and where they are in their career. Past participants have been placed in jobs, accepted to graduate programs, selected as speakers at conferences, and become mentors in Cyversity’s formal mentorship program.

Security Innovation will continue the certification program with new sponsors in the future. For more information on the company’s commitment to filling the cyber security skills gap, please visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/about/skills-gap/

1 Diversity in the U.S. Cybersecurity Industry – Ponemon Institute

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, the company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Base Camp , combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. For more information, visit securityinnovation.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director

Security Innovation

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

+1.978.390.3299