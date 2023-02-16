Canadian alternative investment firm Skyline Wealth announces availability of private REITs & clean energy investments through Fundserv

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian investment firm Skyline Wealth has announced the introduction of Class F Units for Skyline’s four private alternative funds, now available for purchase through Fundserv.

Fundserv is a connectivity hub providing Canadian investment industry professionals access to more than 95,000 investment funds.

“In the past several years, Skyline has seen heightened interest from wealth firms, advisors, and institutions to offer its funds,” said Ray Punn, Vice President, Skyline Wealth.

“The time was right to make Class F Units available for the funds while a broader Canadian investment audience seeks alternatives.”

Prior to the Fundserv launch, Skyline’s funds were available exclusively through Skyline Wealth, the Exempt Market Dealer. Skyline Wealth successfully raised over $320 million in 2022 and now boasts more than 5,700 investors on its client roster.

Each of Skyline’s funds is invested in 100% Canadian real assets:

Skyline Apartment REIT (Fundserv code: RBS2400) - 20.39% 3-Year Annualized Return1

Skyline Industrial REIT (Fundserv code: RBS2404) -24.61% 3-YearAnnualized Return2

Skyline Retail REIT (Fundserv code: RBS2402) - 11.71% 3-Year Annualized Return3

Skyline Clean Energy Fund (Fundserv code: RBS2500) - 8.87% 3-Year Annualized Return4

According to Punn, the Class F launch is timely for both Skyline and the investment industry. Investors are turning to alternative investments for higher yield and diversification,5 and according to data provider Preqin, assets under management in the global alternatives industry should reach $23.21 trillion (USD) by 2026.6

“There are accretive acquisition deals coming up in the marketplace, and Skyline is primed to take advantage of these with multi-channel investment distribution,” he remarked.

In addition to their quick accessibility through Fundserv, Skyline’s funds also feature a low targeted Management Expense Ratio (MER) and no redemption fees.

“Skyline’s funds may provide a solution for portfolio diversification,” said Wayne Byrd, CFO, Skyline Group of Companies.

“Each fund is privately owned and managed, offering lower relative volatility from the public market. They are grounded in Canadian hard assets: multi-residential, industrial, and retail real estate, and clean energy infrastructure. The funds’ acquisitions and management strategies operate based on key fundamentals that have proven effective even through turbulent market conditions.”

Despite the economic changes of 2022 and thus far in 2023, Skyline’s funds continued to find value-add acquisition and development opportunities in markets across Canada, further building their respective REIT and clean energy portfolios. Together, the funds made acquisitions totaling more than $1 billion in value in 2022, and each has historically provided stable returns to investors since inception (as early as 2006 in the case of Skyline Apartment REIT).

“Skyline’s funds are operated and structured to not only withstand, but also grow amid a challenging market,” said Byrd.

“They continue to see value-add opportunities in a high inflation, high interest rate environment. The funds’ adaptability has been the key to their growth.”

1 The annualized return is based on a single unit initial investment in the Skyline Apartment REIT inclusive of unit price changes and reinvested distributions. Skyline Apartment REIT’s 1-year annualized return is 8.20%, the 5-year annualized return is 18.26%, the 10-year annualized return is 14.28% and the annualized return since inception is 114.32. as at December 31, 2022.

2 The annualized return is based on a single unit initial investment in the Skyline Industrial REIT inclusive of unit price changes and reinvested distributions. Skyline Industrial REIT’s 1-year annualized return is 30.71%, the 5-year annualized return is 23.65%, the 10-year annualized return is 18.08%, and the annualized return since inception is 16.29%. As at December 31, 2022.

3 The annualized return is based on a single unit initial investment in the Skyline Retail REIT inclusive of unit price changes and reinvested distributions. Skyline Retail REIT’s 1-year annualized return is 10.37%, the 5-year annualized return is 11.87%, and the annualized return since inception is 12.81%. As at December 31, 2022.

4 The annualized return is based on a single unit initial investment in the Skyline Clean Energy Fund inclusive of unit price changes. Skyline Clean Energy Fund’s 1-year annualized return is 10.65%, and the annualized return since inception is 8.68%. As at December 31, 2022.

About Skyline Wealth

Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”) is a Canadian investment firm offering a shelf of privately owned and managed alternative investments, specializing in real estate and clean energy assets.

Skyline Wealth is the preferred Exempt Market Dealer of four alternative investments:

Skyline Wealth distributes institutional-quality investments to more than 5,700 investors, as well as Canadian investment Portfolio Managers and institutional investors, with ease of access to those who qualify.

To learn more about Skyline Wealth and its private investment offerings, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Wealth is part of Skyline Group of Companies.