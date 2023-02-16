CORRECTION - LXP Industrial Trust Revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Replay Conference ID

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced revised replay conference ID information for its fourth quarter 2022 conference call. The conference call numbers remain unchanged. Participants may access the replay call and webcast by the following:



Replay Conference Call: (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199

Replay Conference ID: 1576583

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/544557045 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2023 and via webcast for one.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com