Lipedema Surgery Pioneer Dr. David Amron to Become In-Network With Aetna Insurance

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Lipedema Treatment (ALT) is proud to announce that Dr. David Amron's specialized treatment for lipedema will be in-network with Aetna insurance starting March 15, with scheduling starting today. This is a significant step forward for the millions of women suffering from this chronic and often misdiagnosed condition.

Lipedema is a disease that causes abnormal and painful accumulation of fat in the legs and arms, affecting an estimated 11% of women — 17 million in the U.S. and 440 million worldwide. Despite its prevalence, lipedema is not widely recognized by insurance companies. Getting coverage for lipedema surgery is complicated. ALT's dedicated insurance team, with over 40 years of experience, worked tirelessly to secure coverage for lipedema patients, at no cost to patients.

"After years of work getting lipedema recognized by insurance companies, we are thrilled to announce Aetna will now cover our treatment methods," said Dr. Amron, creator of the groundbreaking Advanced Lipedema Treatment (ALT) method. "This is a turning point for women suffering from lipedema and a testament to the tireless efforts of patients, advocates, and our dedicated insurance team.

"We're not done yet," Dr. Amron said. "We're working on additional insurances for the near future and fighting for insurance reform to make lipedema treatment more accessible to all women."

Increasing access to the best lipedema care is a theme with Dr. Amron and his team at ALT. Recent efforts include launching the first-ever educational lipedema series on YouTube called "Lippy Logic," expanding ALT with a new location in Salt Lake City, advocating for insurance coverage, going in-network with Aetna, and providing hands-on education for lipedema surgeons on the latest treatment methods.

"This is a vindicating step forward for lipedema awareness and our best method for treating it, making the most effective method for lipedema treatment more accessible to those who need it," said Dr. Amron. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement and will continue to work diligently to ensure that lipedema patients get the coverage and care they need and deserve."

This news is a significant victory for lipedema patients and advocates who have been working to get the condition recognized and covered by insurance companies. By choosing Dr. Amron as your lipedema surgeon, you can now receive his specialized care as an in-network provider with Aetna.

"It's been a long and difficult journey, but our hard work has finally paid off today for everyone who has been waiting for news like this," added Dr. Amron.

For more information about Dr. Amron and ALT, visit AdvancedLipedemaTreatment.com to learn more or to schedule a consultation. ALT offers breakthrough, transformational treatment for lipedema patients, utilizing the most effective treatment, prevention, and cosmetic improvement in the fewest number of surgeries. The method has led to breakthrough discoveries for treating, managing, and preventing the progression of lipedema.

Contact Information:

Josh Heller

Publicist

josh@heller-pr.com



Related Images











Image 1: ALT Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment