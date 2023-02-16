Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where the series LBANK CB 27 was offered for sale.

A total of 12 bids for ISK 1,900m were at 8.01%-8.07% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,100m were accepted in the series. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 19,860m.

Settlement date will be 23 February 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.