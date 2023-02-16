English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj, Company release, 16 February 2023 at 7.45 pm EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes: Approved delisting application regarding the secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has today (February 16, 2023) approved the application by BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (“BBS”) to delist the company’s share’s secondary listing (trading code BONES, ISIN code FI4000260583) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (“Nasdaq FN GM Sweden”). BBS applied for delisting of its shares on February 13, 2023.



The last day of trading in the shares of BBS on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden shall be March 3, 2023.

The Company wants to remind BBS’ shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB that even while the listing of BBS’ shares on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden will be discontinued, such shareholders can continue trading in BBS’ shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland by first arranging for the cross-border settlement of their shares into the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. To effectuate cross-border settlement, the shareholder should contact their respective custodian. Some custodians will automatically do the settlement, and others will activate the cross-border settlement after approval by the shareholder.

Following the delisting from Sweden, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes’ shares will be traded solely on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in Euro and under the trading code: BONEH (ISIN code: FI4000260583).

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +358 40 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (until delisting).

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi



