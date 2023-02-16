Worksport to Hold Job Fair at West Seneca, N.Y. Facility on Feb. 23rd

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is happy to announce that it will hold a Job Fair at its new state-of-the-art U.S. based automotive accessory factory at 2500 North America Drive, West Seneca, N.Y., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd. The Company’s West Seneca factory is set to produce advanced hard folding tonneau covers for the large and growing light truck market. The factory, purchased by the Company in 2021, has been under re-tooling and is expected to begin production this Spring. From this facility, the Company is also planning to make SOLIS—its proprietary solar-charging truck cover, attracting widespread consumer and industry interest—among other products contributing to a zero-carbon-emission environment.



Worksport seeks to fill several positions, including machine operators, assembly line staff, forklift and order pickers, shipping and receiving personnel, industrial and manufacturing engineers, accountants, and purchasing employees. There will be a free BBQ lunch for all on-site applicants and a chance to meet the Worksport team and hear about the Company’s exciting plans for growth in the Automotive and Green Energy fields. Worksport’s team welcomes all who wish to apply.

“This is a great opportunity to work at a high-tech factory and be a member of an exciting team that will play a part in the coming electronic vehicle revolution,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “All positions pay competitively, have great growth potential, and include excellent benefits. Join us as we make history!”

Worksport requests that you bring a resume, if possible, and encourage friends seeking employment to attend the Worksport Job Fair. For those who are unable to attend in person, the Company requests that resumes – or requests for application forms – be sent to jobs@worksport.com.

Details Job Fair

When: Thursday, February 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (EST) Where: 2500 North America Drive, West Seneca, NY 14224 Details: Free BBQ lunch and drinks for all on-site applicants. Bring resume if possible.

About Worksport Ltd.



Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com.

