PVD Coating Machinery Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVD Coating Machinery Market size was valued at USD 2.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. During the projection period, the industrial manufacturing sector is most expected to drive market expansion. Using physical vapour deposition, a coating can be applied to the surface of tools and parts to improve their functionality and appearance. As a result of the resumption of industrial output, it is anticipated that the market will continue to expand at a stable rate during the remainder of the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ PVD Coating Machinery Market Sales, Demand Outlook By Product, By Application & Region - Forecast 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

People in the United States anticipate that demand for PVD coating services will increase as domestic production increases. The government is developing a variety of strategies to reduce foreign manufacturing and increase home production. China, India, South Korea, and Singapore are also currently constructing new semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The expansion of the semiconductor sector is projected to increase demand for PVD services.

PVD Coating Machinery Market Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , High-Temperature Superconductors, Inc. announced the successful acquisition of PVD Products Inc., which specializes in manufacturing PVD technology and PLD systems. The acquisition is expected to strengthen HTS, Inc.'s market position. Some of the key players in the global physical vapor deposition market include:

, High-Temperature Superconductors, Inc. announced the successful acquisition of PVD Products Inc., which specializes in manufacturing PVD technology and PLD systems. The acquisition is expected to strengthen HTS, Inc.'s market position. Some of the key players in the global physical vapor deposition market include: In July 2022 , Nissin Electric (Thailand) Co., Ltd., one of the group companies of Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., which undertakes contract production of equipment and parts and manufactures and sells electrical equipment, strengthened its production structure. Requests for increased production from semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers surge amid global semiconductor shortages

, Nissin Electric (Thailand) Co., Ltd., one of the group companies of Nissin Electric Co., Ltd., which undertakes contract production of equipment and parts and manufactures and sells electrical equipment, strengthened its production structure. Requests for increased production from semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers surge amid global semiconductor shortages In October 2019, Impact Coatings announced a direct stock offering at a premium to Hyundai Motor Company and Accendo Capital, and Hyundai Motor Company appointed board members following EGM approval.

PVD Coating Machinery Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, the PVD equipment category led the global PVD market with around 59% market share. This is due to the fact that they were the finest in their field. Companies that manufacture surface coatings are attempting to reduce their carbon emissions and implement environmentally friendly practises. Physical vapour deposition (PVD) provides various advantages, including a less carbon footprint. As a result, firms worldwide that coat surfaces have a significant demand for PVD equipment.

The microelectronics industry dominated the global PVD market in 2021, accounting for around 37% of market value. This dominance depends on its application. This is because an increasing number of packaging materials require physical vapour deposition. Because the PVD coating makes it easier for coated materials to operate with a wide variety of applications in the microelectronics industry, it is anticipated that the demand for PVD will increase dramatically in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for more over 40 percent of global revenue, making it the market leader. This is mostly due to the region's abundance of large manufacturers of automobiles and automobile components, semiconductors, electrical devices, and solar cells. The expansion of the market is also anticipated to be fueled by expanding industrialization and higher investment.

During the projection period, North America is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.3%. A significant portion of the expansion can be traced to the industrialization of Mexico and Canada. In September 2021, the government of Mexico announced its intention to bolster the country's semiconductor manufacturing industry by establishing a production facility in the southern states.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248525/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.65 Billion By Product Outlook Thermal Evaporation, Sputter Deposition, Arc Vapor Deposition By Applications Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Other By Companies Oerlikon Group, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Voestalpine AG, NISSIN ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., IHI Corporation, HEF Groupe, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lafer S.p.A., Inorcoat, KOLZER SRL, Advanced Coating Service, Impact Coatings AB, Denton Vacuum, Intevac, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

PVD Coating Machinery Market Dynamics:

In 2021, about 45.0% of total revenue was generated by the sputter deposition market segment. One of the most popular types of physical vapour deposition is sputter deposition. It has applications in numerous fields, including medical, aircraft, electronics, and more. When sputter deposition is utilised, a uniform, high-quality, and highly productive film layer is produced.

In the coming years, the arc vapour deposition market segment is anticipated to expand at an annual pace of 8.1%. Arc vapour deposition is gaining popularity as a technique for applying ornamental, hard, and optical coatings. This is due to the fact that it can achieve large levels of ionisation even when operating at relatively low temperatures.

Market Trends:

Metals are elements of chemistry present in nature. They are often rigid, glossy, and opaque. In addition, they are distinguished from other elements by their exceptional conductivity of electricity and heat. The cosmos contains 118 known chemical elements, 88 of which are metals. This makes metals the most prevalent element type.

Iron, steel, aluminium, copper, brass, titanium, bronze, zinc, tin, chromium, and nickel are some of the metals that are frequently employed in industry. Tin and its alloys, bronze, and brass are more examples. On the majority of these metals and their alloys, PVD coatings can be applied. However, some materials require a chromium and nickel base layer to make them more durable and corrosion-resistant.

Growth Factors:

During the period covered by this forecast, the market for physical vapour deposition coatings is anticipated to expand by more than 5 percent annually. The market studied is primarily driven by demand from the electronics sector and the expanding use of the product in the medical industry.

Because they are more biocompatible, physical vapour deposition coatings are often employed as a cosmetic coating on medical equipment. The widespread usage of physical vapour deposition coatings in medical equipment makes this possible.

PVD Coating Machinery Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Oerlikon Group, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Voestalpine AG, NISSIN ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., IHI Corporation, HEF Groupe, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lafer S.p.A., Inorcoat, KOLZER SRL, Advanced Coating Service, Impact Coatings AB, Denton Vacuum, Intevac, and Others.

Product Outlook

Thermal Evaporation

Sputter Deposition

Arc Vapor Deposition

Application Outlook

Semiconductor & Electronics

Solar Products

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Hometech Textiles Market - The Global Hometech Textiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the exploding population of the continent, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global home textile market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textile market worldwide. Latin America is the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide, behind North America.

The Global Hometech Textiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the exploding population of the continent, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global home textile market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textile market worldwide. Latin America is the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide, behind North America. Core Biopsy Needles Market - The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. North America dominates the core needle biopsy market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development proficiencies by pharmaceutical companies, and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies.

The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. North America dominates the core needle biopsy market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development proficiencies by pharmaceutical companies, and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies. Biohacking Market – The Global Biohacking Market size was valued at USD 18.95 Billion. in 2022, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 19.8 % from 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 80.40 Billion. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biohacking market, due to various state laws in the US, regulating experiments in biology, thus making it Make it easy for biohackers to share tips and tricks to help out.

The Global Biohacking Market size was valued at USD 18.95 Billion. in 2022, and the total revenue is expected to grow by 19.8 % from 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 80.40 Billion. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biohacking market, due to various state laws in the US, regulating experiments in biology, thus making it Make it easy for biohackers to share tips and tricks to help out. Granular Biochar Market - The granular biochar market is expected to grow from US$ 68,789.87 Thousand in 2022 to US$ 134,541.08 Thousand by 2029; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. Furthermore, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The granular biochar market in the Asia Pacific is growing owing to various factors such as increasing demand for organic and healthy products, increasing use of granular biochar in the water and wastewater treatment industry, implementation of the latest technologies in the region, and expanding research and development efforts.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com