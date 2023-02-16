Automatic Radio Direction Finder Market is projected to Reach US$ 123.61 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automatic Radio Direction Finder market size was valued at USD 102.92 Billion in 2022 and the market is projected to touch USD 123.61 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak is unprecedented and has been alarming. In all regions, the demand for automatic radio direction finders has been larger than anticipated compared to pre-pandemic levels. The abrupt increase in CAGR is due to the fact that, after the pandemic is finished, demand will return to pre-pandemic levels. An automatic radio direction finder is a device that can determine the origin of radio waves. It is utilised to determine the direction the radio transmitter is pointing.

The device can be used to aid the navigation of a ship or aircraft. "Triangulation" refers to the practise of using the directions to two or more transmitters whose exact locations are already known to determine their relative positions. There will certainly be a rise in the number of ships and aircraft that require navigation, boosting market growth. The machine conforms to the curved surface of the earth.

Automatic Radio Direction Finder Market Recent Developments:

SPX Corporation completed the acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd. ECS is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly-engineered tactical data links and Radio Frequency (RF) countermeasures, including counter-drone and counter-IED RF jammers. 15 Dec 2022: Rohde & Schwarz and Broadcom have successfully validated the R&S CMP180 radio communication tester for Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 chipsets. OEMs and ODMs of wireless devices can now get their first Wi-Fi 7 products ready for market.

Automatic Radio Direction Finder Market Segmentation Analysis:

There are three varieties of direction finders on the market: portable direction finders, base-station direction finders, and vehicle-mounted direction finders. It is projected that the portable direction finder would assume the segmentation type's top spot.

Mobile land, air traffic control, and vessel traffic service comprise the three segments of the market. It is anticipated that application segmentation will begin in the air traffic control industry.

Regional Outlook:

The North American market for automatic radio direction finders is said to be the largest in the world. This is because more ships and aircraft use them to determine their location. As the demand for air traffic control develops, so does the market. The technology is usable anywhere in the world due to the strength of the signals. In the coming years, the market is projected to expand at a quicker rate due to the device's advantages. By rotating the loop antenna (or goniometer), a single signal should be received from the transmitter. This accelerates market expansion. The presence of major market participants in the region is anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 3.1% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 102.92 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 123.61 Billion By Type Portable Direction Finder, Base-station Direction Finder, Vehicle-mounted Direction Fined By Applications Air Traffic Control, Vessel Traffic Service, Mobile Land By Companies Rohde-schwarz, Rockwell Collins (UTC), TCI (SPX), Taiyo, RHOTHETA Elektronik GmbH, GEW, Thales, BendixKing, TechComm, Narda, Caravan. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Automatic Radio Direction Finder Market Dynamics:

Market Trends:

Increasing need for air traffic control is projected to propel the market's expansion. As the demand to transmit signals to airspace increases, it is anticipated that the market would expand more rapidly. The increased need for radio-based localization and communication is anticipated to fuel market expansion. People will want to utilise aeroplanes as a convenient means of communication, so the market should expand more rapidly. If several aircraft require the principal safety procedure, the equipment will likely be utilised more frequently.

Market Growth factors:

To prevent the spread of the virus, transportation was halted, which delayed the market. The shutdown negatively impacted the growth of the market. Due to the shutting of factories, no longer any goods could be manufactured. Changes in the prices of essential items are likely to have an impact on market expansion. Due to the curfews, fewer individuals required transportation, which reduced the expansion of the market. Market participants spend less money on research and development of new items. People believe that the growth of the aerospace industry will accelerate market expansion. Due to the high need for air traffic control, the industry is projected to expand.

Automatic Radio Direction Finder Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Rohde-schwarz, Rockwell Collins (UTC), TCI (SPX), Taiyo, RHOTHETA Elektronik GmbH, GEW, Thales, BendixKing, TechComm, Narda, Caravan, and Others.

By Type:

Portable Direction Finder

Base-station Direction Finder

Vehicle-mounted Direction Fined

By Application:

Air Traffic Control

Vessel Traffic Service

Mobile Land

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

