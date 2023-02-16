Automated Liquid Handling System Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automated Liquid Handling System market size was valued at USD 1.67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.44% from 2023 to 2030. Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are equipment that is carefully programmed to manage liquids and produce accurate and reliable outcomes in clinical and research settings without requiring excessive complexity. In clinical and research facilities, efficient and precise liquid handling procedures play a critical role. Automated liquid handling systems may be improved for ELISA, time-resolved fluorescence, nucleic acid preparation, PCR setup, next-generation sequencing for genomic research, TLC spotting, SPE, and liquid extraction.

Automated liquid handling equipment offer a number of benefits, such as facilitating streamlined sample preparation with consistently high precision and enabling laboratories to eliminate manual labour and process more samples while preserving repeatability.

Automated Liquid Handling System Market Recent Developments:

In February 2022 , SPT Labtech, a global leader in laboratory automation for the life sciences industry, launched the apricot DC1, a versatile 4-in-1 automated liquid handling workstation at the SLAS 2022 International Conference and Exhibition in Boston.

, SPT Labtech, a global leader in laboratory automation for the life sciences industry, launched the apricot DC1, a versatile 4-in-1 automated liquid handling workstation at the SLAS 2022 International Conference and Exhibition in Boston. In November 2021 , Tianlong launched an automated pipetting workstation designed as an important tool for PCR setups. This workstation automates error-prone and tedious manual tasks and provides reliable sample mixing and superior pipetting performance to control results.

, Tianlong launched an automated pipetting workstation designed as an important tool for PCR setups. This workstation automates error-prone and tedious manual tasks and provides reliable sample mixing and superior pipetting performance to control results. In January 2021, SPT Labtech acquired Apricot Designs. With this acquisition, SPT will expand its range of liquid handling technologies as part of a collection of automated solutions for structural biology, drug discovery, sample management, genomics, biobanking and cryogenic electron microscopy.

Automated Liquid Handling System Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, the automated liquid handling workstations category represented approximately 55.0% of the market share. Workstations for automated liquid handling can be further categorised based on their assembly and kind. These devices are categorised based on their assembly into freestanding and integrated workstations, and based on their kind into multipurpose workstations, pipetting workstations, specialist liquid handlers, and workstation modules.

More than 35.0% of the market in 2021 was comprised of drug discovery and ADME-Tox research. In a single drug discovery experiment, more than one million molecules are examined to locate a potential new medicine. Microarray technology has the typical requirements for handling liquids, including a high throughput, a compact volume, and great precision and accuracy. Stepwise serial dilution over a broad range of concentrations, selection and transfer of compounds for retesting, and confirmatory and additional analysis are just some of the applications of this technique in drug discovery and ADME-Tox.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% due to the well-established distribution networks of the leading market participants and the quick adoption of advanced automation technologies. The demand for small-volume genomic and proteomics analysis in life science research contributes to this region's continued expansion. In order to enhance their revenue, competitors in this region have partnered with major European academic institutions and research centres. However, the increase in local biotech companies, the increase in financing support, the reform of the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), and the price reform in Japan (affecting both off-patent and on-patent products) are expected to advance the biopharmaceutical industry.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 10.44% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.67 Billion By Type Multipurpose Workstation, Pipetting Workstation, Specialized Liquid Handler, Workstation Module By Application Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others By Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed Inc., AUTOGEN INC., Danaher, BioTek Instruments Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Formulatrix Inc., Gilson Inc., Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, METTLER TOLEDO Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Automated Liquid Handling System Market Dynamics

Market Trend:

Automated workstations support a wide variety of applications and offer the flexibility to be customised to meet unique needs. Automated workstations are meant to perform the majority of liquid sample sampling, mixing, and merging on their own. Laboratories increasingly employ automated workstations to enhance performance and productivity. The choice for automated liquid handling workstations is anticipated to be driven by their clinical benefits.

Market Growth Factors:

During the duration of the study, there were also excellent potential to apply artificial intelligence in automated liquid handling to regulate different sections of the process and take advantage of internet access to communicate with remote handlers. Through the use of machine learning, the software will have a high level of error control and the ability to adapt to new scenarios. For instance, it might respond to an issue with a disposable tip or compensate for a clogged nozzle that could occur during sample handling. Also, the introduction of new products contributes to market expansion.

Automated Liquid Handling System Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed Inc., AUTOGEN INC., Danaher, BioTek Instruments Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Formulatrix Inc., Gilson Inc., Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, METTLER TOLEDO, and Others.

By Type:

Multipurpose Workstation

Pipetting Workstation

Specialized Liquid Handler

Workstation Module

By Application:

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

