Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. Increases Their Footprint in the Fast-Growing Digital Health and Wellness Home Testing Markets with the Acquisition of Pioneer Digital Health

Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC:LBTD) announced today that it has acquired 100% of Pioneer Digital Health, Inc., a leading Tele-Health Technology Company that will help solidify their presence and will give LBTD an solidify its foothold in the fast-growing digital health and wellness home testing market, joining high-growth companies such as Everlywell ($2.9 billion) and Color ($4.6 billion).

“This is a great time to be alive and witness all the positive changes in the healthcare industry and having the ability to give patients and providers alike the chance to diagnose most medical problems without having to leave the comfort of your home or office which is what Pioneer Digital Health allows us to do”., says LBTD CEO, Hoyt Christopher.

About Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC:LBTD), is a Holding Digital Healthcare Company committed to improving healthcare and advancing diagnostics through technology development and market acquisition. LBTD currently manages a portfolio of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative companies who are successfully modernizing medicine and prioritizing a user-friendly approach to patient care.

Pioneer Digital Health, a leader in the digital health industry, is changing the way healthcare is delivered. By leveraging technology, Pioneer Digital Health provides patients with more convenient and accessible healthcare options. Their innovative solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

"We are excited to join LBTD and be at the forefront of the digital health revolution," said Pioneer Digital Health CEO, Leo Johnson. "Our goal is to make healthcare more patient-centric and personalized. With our solutions, patients have the tools they need to take control of their health and wellbeing. "

Pioneer Digital Health's suite of digital health solutions includes telemedicine, electronic health records, and preferred pharmacies. These tools make it easier for healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, efficient care, and empower patients to manage their health more effectively.

About Pioneer Digital Health

Pioneer Digital Health is a leading provider of digital health solutions. Their innovative products and services are designed to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care. Pioneer Digital Health is committed to empowering patients and transforming the healthcare industry.

For more information about Pioneer Digital Health and their digital health solutions, visit https://pioneerdigitalhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward- looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by LBTD in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

