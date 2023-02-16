Global Dimethyl Ether Market Size To Worth $9.98 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 10.1 %: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Dimethyl Ether Market Size to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2021 to USD 9.98 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.





Key Insights

The global Dimethyl Ether Market was valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2021.

The Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030

The global Dimethyl Ether Market is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1356





One of the key drivers of Dimethyl Ether market expansion is due to the global expansion of the chemical sector. Additionally, an increase in the usage of dimethyl ether as a gasoline additive is anticipated to fuel global revenue growth. Dimethyl ether is a desirable fuel alternative for use in diesel engines since it offers a variety of fuel qualities.

Browse 70 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Global Dimethyl Ether Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Anhydrous diethyl ether and Stabilized diethyl ether), By End-users (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and Others), By Application (Fuel Additive, Solvent, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." View a detailed Table of Content here– https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/dimethyl-ether-market

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs.Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes.

The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The Anhydrous dimethyl ether segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the global Dimethyl Ether Market growth is categorized into Anhydrous diethyl ether and Stabilized diethyl ether. The Anhydrous diethyl ether segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The Anhydrous diethyl ether market category now has the largest market share and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the anticipated years because the need for anhydrous diethyl ether as a gasoline additive is growing. Due to a growth in the usage of stabilised diethyl ether as a solvent, the market for stabilised diethyl ether is predicted to see a modest revenue CAGR during the projected period.

The Automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the End-users, the Dimethyl Ether Market size is categorized Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and Others. The Automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Automotive segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR due to a growth in the usage of diethyl ether as a fuel additive in vehicles.

The Fuel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the Dimethyl Ether Market share is categorized into Fuel Additive, Solvent, and Others. The Fuel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Fuel segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. The significant percentage of the Fuel segment market rise is as a result of a rise in the fuel additive use of diethyl ether. Additionally, the automobile industry expects the gasoline additive segment to expand its revenue at a very fast rate.





Dimethyl Ether Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 9.98 Billion CAGR 10.1 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Akzo Nobel N.V. China Energy Limited Ferrostal GmbH Fuel DME Production Co Grillo-Werke AG Guangdong JOVO Group Co. Haldor Topsoe Jiutai Energy Group Korea Gas Corporation Mitsubishi Corporation Oberon Fuels Royal Dutch Shell Plc Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1356





North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Dimethyl Ether Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Dimethyl Ether is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Dimethyl Ether was dominated by the Asia Pacific region due to its numerous uses in LPG blending, which are steadily gaining pace to achieve environmental sustainability, the strong product demand in Asia Pacific is ascribed to this.

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

Global Dimethyl Ether Market, By Type

Anhydrous Diethyl Ether

Stabilized Diethyl Ether

Global Dimethyl Ether Market, By End-users

Automotive industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agrochemical industry

Other industries

Global Dimethyl Ether Market, By Application

Solvent

Fuel Additive

Others

List of Key Market Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

China Energy Limited

Ferrostal GmbH

Fuel DME Production Co

Grillo-Werke AG

Guangdong JOVO Group Co.

Haldor Topsoe

Jiutai Energy Group

Korea Gas Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical

Other





Get a Discount on Report at https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1356





Some Recent Developments News in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market:

USA, August 2020, The Oberon Fuels, a manufacturer of renewable dimethyl ether, expanded its staff to build the world's first renewable dimethyl ether.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Wood Adhesives Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Polyurethane, Isocyanates, Urea-formaldehyde, Phenol-formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy and Others), By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based and Others), By Substrate (Plywood, Fiberboards, Oriented Standard Boards, Solid Woods and Others), By End User (Housing Components, Doors and Windows, Flooring, Furniture and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Global Formaldehyde Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Derivative (Urea Formaldehyde (UF) Resins, Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins, MF Resins, PolyacetalResins, 1,4-butanediol, Pentaerythritol and Methylenebis) By Application (Fibers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Drying Agents, Resins and Other Chemical Intermediaries) By End-use (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Construction and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Oxo alcohols Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (N-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, Iso-butanol and Others) By Application (Plasticizers, Acrylate, Acetate, Glycol Ether, Solvents, Adhesives, Lube oil additive and Others) By End-use (Paint and Ink, Textile, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield Chemicals, Automotive, Paints & Coatings and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The Global Intumescent Coatings Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Epoxy-based), By End-use Technology (Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive and Others), By Application (Cellulosic and Hydrocarbon) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Dimethyl Ether Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis ByType (Anhydrous diethyl ether and Stabilized diethyl ether), By End-users (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and Others), By Application (Fuel Additive, Solvent, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030





FAQ’s Of the Market

How big is the Dimethyl Ether market?

Who are the key players in the Dimethyl Ether market?

What are the segments in the Dimethyl Ether market?

What are the major factors driving Dimethyl Ether market?





About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)