BERNINA of America Celebrates National Embroidery Month this February With Biggest Deals of the Year on Embroidery Machines and Accessories

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is National Embroidery Month and BERNINA of America is celebrating with promotions on embroidery machines sure to make sewing enthusiasts swoon.



BERNINA of America is the premier manufacturer of quality, state-of-the-art sewing, embroidery and quilting machines that are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets.

“We’ve upped the game in embroidery with our new BERNINA Smart Drive Technology (SDT) Module. Not only does it elevate the embroidery experience with enhanced stitch quality and smoother and quieter movement, the SDT modules allow for up to 55 percent faster embroidery speeds,” said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. “There’s simply never been a better time to test drive or consider a BERNINA machine.”

In honor of National Embroidery Month, BERNINA of America is offering the following promotions:

Purchase a BERNINA Embroidery capable machine, receive the Embroidery Module for FREE (MSRP value of $2,750) Purchase a bernette 70 DECO or bernette 79 machine, receive a FREE Magnetic Snap Hoop 25% off MSRP on Embroidery Hoops and other accessories Trade-in offer: 50% off MSRP on the new Smart Drive Technology (SDT) Embroidery module with the trade-in of a prior 5 or 7/8 Series Embroidery Module. Limited-time financing



Embroidery machines included in the promotion include:

BERNINA 880 PLUS: The B 880 PLUS is the smartest and largest BERNINA yet, offering the ultimate in sewing and embroidery technology as well as ultra-modern software and sophisticated functions. Outstanding embroidery features such as Shaping, Endless Embroidery, Pinpoint Placement and Smart Secure make embroidering and computerized quilting easy, precise and fast.

BERNINA 7 SERIES: The BERNINA 7 Series combines superior technology with innovative features, such as Pinpoint Placement. Its heart and soul is the BERNINA Hook for quiet, precise embroidery, sewing and quilting, and the Jumbo Bobbin holds up to 70 percent more thread than standard bobbins. With a 10-inch working space, the BERNINA 7 Series offers combination machines that embroider, sew and quilt. Specifically for embroidery fans there is the B 700 embroidery machine whose embroidery module is interchangeable with all BERNINA 7 & 8 Series machines.

BERNINA 5 SERIES: The BERNINA 5 Series is designed for ambitious creatives who enjoy sewing, crafting, quilting and embroidery projects. The BERNINA 5 Series is an extraordinary line of mid-size sewing, quilting and embroidery machines that also feature the BERNINA Hook and the Jumbo Bobbin.

bernette 70 SERIES: The bernette 70 series are easy to use, have lots of functions and a high stitch quality, and are also durable and attractively priced. The b79 is an embroidery and sewing combo machine and the b70 DECO is an embroidery machine. Both machines come with the Lettering and Editing BERNINA Toolbox software modules.

For more information about the National Embroidery Month promotion and its restrictions, please visit: https://shop.berninausa.com/promotions.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA’s sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA’s Blog, WeAllSew.

