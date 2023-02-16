Amusement Park Offers Free Admission to All Current and Former Presidents of the United States of America

Doswell, VA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend Kings Dominion amusement park has offered free admission to all current and former presidents of the United States of America. The invitation from the Washington D.C.-area park was issued on its social media channels to celebrate Presidents Day weekend.

In honor of Presidents' Day, this weekend Kings Dominion is offering free admission to all current and former Presidents of the United States of America. #KingsDominion pic.twitter.com/qmG8TzJlQ2 — Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA)

The park is open year-round and the complete calendar can be viewed on its website: https://www.kingsdominion.com/calendar-and-hours

So far there's been no word if President Biden or any of the former presidents are going to take up the amusement park on its offer.

