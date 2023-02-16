Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20% to $0.55 per Share

Louisville, Kentucky, UNITED STATES

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2022.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2022 and December 28, 2021 were as follows:

 Fourth Quarter Year to Date
($000's)           
  2022  2021 % change  2022  2021 % change
Total revenue$1,009,529 $895,586 12.7% $4,014,919 $3,463,94615.9%
Income from operations 68,853  64,839 6.2%  320,197  297,192 7.7%
Net income 59,869  53,058 12.8%  269,818  245,294 10.0%
Diluted earnings per share$0.89 $0.76 17.4% $3.97 $3.50 13.5%


Results for the fourth quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.3% at company restaurants and increased 7.2% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $130,176 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $121,976 of which 14.4% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 132 basis points to 14.5% as commodity inflation of 6.6% and wage and other labor inflation of 7.8% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 3.4% to $145.6 million from $140.8 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 17.4% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and lower general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases that occurred in the first half of 2022; and,
  • 10 company restaurants and two international franchise restaurants were opened.

Results for the year-to-date period, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 9.7% at company restaurants and increased 9.4% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $131,802 of which 13.3% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,706 of which 17.1% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 118 basis points to 15.7% as commodity inflation of 10.8% and wage and other labor inflation of 8.3% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 7.9% to $627.5 million from $581.7 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 13.5% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expense. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases in the first half of 2022;
  • 23 company restaurants and seven international franchise restaurants were opened. In addition, the Company acquired eight domestic franchise restaurants; and,
  • The Company repurchased 2,734,005 shares of common stock for $212.9 million.


Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We had another record year in 2022, highlighted by over $4 billion in revenue and double-digit bottom line growth in spite of significant cost pressures. I am extremely proud of our operators who continue to drive sales and consistently deliver on our legendary promise.”

Morgan continued, “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this month, our focus will be on what got us here—providing our guests a legendary experience in all 700 of our restaurants each and every shift. We are excited about our continued growth in 2023, which includes the potential to open a record number of systemwide locations across all of our brands. We are confident this growth, along with our ability to allocate capital for the benefit of our shareholders, will continue to create long term value.”

Franchise acquisitions

On December 28, 2022, the first day of the 2023 fiscal year, the Company completed the acquisition of eight domestic franchise restaurants for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $39.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 15.8% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company plans to implement a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March.

Management updated the following expectations for 2023:

  • Store week growth of at least 6% including the impact of the franchise locations acquired;
  • 25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings; and,
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2023:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2022 menu pricing actions;
  • Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%; and,
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.


Cash Dividend Payment

On February 14, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock. This payment, which represents a 20% increase from the quarterly cash dividend authorized in 2022, will be distributed on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes pre-opening expense as it occurs at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
   13 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended
   December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021  December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 
              
Revenue:           
 Restaurant and other sales$1,002,763  $889,052  $3,988,791  $3,439,176 
 Franchise royalties and fees6,766  6,534  26,128  24,770 
              
Total revenue1,009,529  895,586  4,014,919  3,463,946 
              
Costs and expenses:           
 Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):           
            
  Food and beverage351,723  311,478  1,378,192  1,156,628 
  Labor334,827  290,227  1,319,959  1,123,003 
  Rent17,049  15,508  66,834  60,005 
  Other operating153,591  131,054  596,305  517,808 
 Pre-opening6,568  7,008  21,883  24,335 
 Depreciation and amortization35,462  32,615  137,237  126,761 
 Impairment and closure, net1,063  184  1,600  734 
 General and administrative40,393  42,673  172,712  157,480 
              
Total costs and expenses940,676  830,747  3,694,722  3,166,754 
              
Income from operations68,853  64,839  320,197  297,192 
              
Interest (income)/expense, net (753) 624  124  3,663 
Equity income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates170   (925) 1,239   (637)
              
Income before taxes69,776  63,290  321,312  292,892 
Income tax expense8,007  8,547  43,715  39,578 
              
Net income including noncontrolling interests61,769  54,743  277,597  253,314 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests1,900  1,685  7,779  8,020 
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries$59,869  $53,058  $269,818  $245,294 
              
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:           
 Basic$0.89  $0.76  $3.99  $3.52 
 Diluted$0.89  $0.76  $3.97  $3.50 
              
Weighted average shares outstanding:           
 Basic66,946  69,601  67,643  69,709 
 Diluted67,270  69,969  67,920  70,098 
              
Cash dividends declared per share$0.46  $0.40  $1.84  $1.20 
              


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
    December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021
         
 Cash and cash equivalents $173,861  $335,645 
 Other current assets, net  222,980   227,880 
 Property and equipment, net  1,270,349   1,162,441 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  630,258   578,413 
 Goodwill  148,732   127,001 
 Intangible assets, net  5,607   1,520 
 Other assets  73,878   79,052 
         
 Total assets $2,525,665  $2,511,952 
         
         
 Other current liabilities  652,010   602,144 
 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  677,874   622,892 
 Long-term debt  50,000   100,000 
 Other liabilities  118,119   113,432 
 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity  1,012,638   1,058,124 
 Noncontrolling interests  15,024   15,360 
         
 Total liabilities and equity $2,525,665  $2,511,952 
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
         
    52 Weeks Ended
    
December 27, 2022		 
December 28, 2021
         
         
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 277,597  $ 253,314 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
 Depreciation and amortization 137,237  126,761 
 Share-based compensation expense 36,663  38,139 
 Deferred income taxes 9,456  8,896 
 Other noncash adjustments, net 6,792  5,555 
Change in working capital 43,980  36,161 
  Net cash provided by operating activities 511,725  468,826 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures - property and equipment (246,121)  (200,692) 
Acquistion of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (33,069)  - 
Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 316  - 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,269  - 
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 12,871  5,588 
  Net cash used in investing activities (263,734)  (195,104) 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments on revolving credit facility, net (50,000)  (140,000) 
Repurchase of shares of common stock (212,859)  (51,634) 
Dividends paid (124,137)  (83,658) 
Other financing activities, net (22,779)  (25,940) 
  Net cash used in financing activities (409,775)  (301,232) 
         
  Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (161,784)  (27,510) 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 335,645  363,155 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 173,861  $ 335,645 
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
  13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended
  December 27, 2022December 28, 2021December 27, 2022December 28, 2021
         
Income from operations $68,853  $64,839  $320,197  $297,192 
         
Less:        
Franchise royalties and fees  6,766   6,534   26,128   24,770 
         
Add:        
Pre-opening  6,568   7,008   21,883   24,335 
Depreciation and amortization  35,462   32,615   137,237   126,761 
Impairment and closure, net  1,063   184   1,600   734 
General and administrative  40,393   42,673   172,712   157,480 
         
Restaurant margin $145,573  $140,785  $627,501  $581,732 
         
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)  14.5%   15.8%   15.7%   16.9% 
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
              
   Fourth Quarter   Year to Date  
    2022  2021 Change 2022  2021 Change
Restaurant openings           
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 7  9 (2)  18  23 (5) 
 Company - Bubba's 33 2  1 1  4  5 (1) 
 Company - Jaggers 1  1 0  1  1 0 
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 0  1 (1)  0  1 (1) 
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 2  1 1  7  3 4 
 Total 12  13 (1)  30  33 (3) 
              
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions           
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 0  0 0  8  0 8 
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 0  0 0  (8)  0 (8) 
              
              
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter           
 Company - Texas Roadhouse 552  526 26       
 Company - Bubba's 33 40  36 4       
 Company - Jaggers 5  4 1       
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 62  70 (8)       
 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 38  31 7       
 Total 697  667 30       
              
   Fourth Quarter  
    2022  2021 Change      
Company restaurants (all concepts)           
 Restaurant and other sales$1,002,763 $889,052 12.8 %     
 Store weeks 7,691  7,288 5.5 %     
 Comparable restaurant sales (1) 7.3% 33.1%       
              
 Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)           
 Food and beverage costs 35.1% 35.0%4 bps     
 Labor 33.4% 32.6%75 bps     
 Rent 1.7% 1.7%(4)bps     
 Other operating 15.3% 14.7%58 bps     
 Total 85.5% 84.2%132 bps     
              
  Restaurant margin 14.5% 15.8%(132)bps     
              
  Restaurant margin ($ in thousands)$145,573 $140,785 3.4 %     
  Restaurant margin $/Store week$18,927 $19,318 (2.0)%     
              
 Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:           
  Store weeks 7,123  6,779 5.1 %     
  Comparable restaurant sales (1) 7.3% 33.3%       
  Average unit volume (2)$1,720 $1,604 7.2 %     
  Weekly sales by group:       
  Comparable restaurants (513 and 489 units)$132,430 $123,860        
  Average unit volume restaurants (24 and 16 units)$129,117 $113,657        
  Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 and 21 units)$141,991 $130,295        
              
 Bubba's 33 restaurants only:           
  Store weeks 504  463 8.9 %     
  Comparable restaurant sales (1) 6.6% 30.8%       
  Average unit volume (2)$1,391 $1,279 8.8 %     
  Weekly sales by group:       
  Comparable restaurants (32 and 29 units)$104,880 $99,465        
  Average unit volume restaurants (4 and 3 units)$124,063 $87,844        
  Restaurants less than 6 months old (4 and 4 units)$104,110 $136,579        
              
Franchise restaurants           
 Franchise royalties and fees$6,766 $6,534 3.6 %     
 Store weeks 1,287  1,301 (1.1)%     
 Comparable restaurant sales 6.1% 30.6%       
 U.S. franchise restaurants only:           
  Comparable restaurant sales 7.2% 34.8%       
  Average unit volume$1,818 $1,684 8.0 %     
              
(1)  Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
(2)  Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.