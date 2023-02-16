Predicine to Present Four Studies at 2023 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Symposium Highlighting the Technical and Clinical Utility of Predicine’s Liquid Biopsy Based Assays

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, is committed to advancing genitourinary (GU) cancer detection and treatment decisions through its proprietary non-invasive next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays. Predicine’s technology aims to help provide translational insights and key information through:



Identification of actionable variants in bladder cancer using the PredicineCARE TM urine cfDNA NGS assay, a non-invasive molecular diagnostic test

urine cfDNA NGS assay, a non-invasive molecular diagnostic test Clinical application of copy number variations (CNV) monitoring in bladder cancer and prostate cancer using PredicineCNB TM

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) detection and monitoring in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) using a personalized and actionable MRD assay, PredicineBEACONTM



Predicine will present four posters at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, February 16-18, 2023, highlighting the technical and clinical utility of Predicine's suite of liquid based comprehensive genomic solutions in bladder, prostate tumors. The posters to be presented include:

Evaluating the technical feasibility of a urine cell-free DNA (cfDNA) NGS assay for identifying biomarkers in bladder cancer - Poster BD# N8 (collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Diagnoses of prostate cancer using cell-free DNA methylation profiles from expressed prostatic secretions - Poster BD# N6 (collaboration with Zhejiang Hospital)

Clinical applications of urine and blood-based genome wide copy number study from 1000 bladder and prostate cancer patients - Poster BD# G19

Cell-free urinary tumor DNA to detect minimal residual disease prior to repeat-transurethral resection of bladder tumor in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A prospective study - Poster BD# C1 (collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Merit Award)

“Liquid biopsy has revolutionized our ability to diagnose, monitor and guide therapy for genitourinary cancers. At Predicine, we are proud to be pioneering the development and use of liquid biopsy technology to drive forward clinical trial and companion diagnostics development. Our portfolio of innovative products and services and recent FDA Breakthrough Device Designation are testaments to our commitment to transforming healthcare through precision medicine", said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder & Global CEO.

Additional peer-reviewed publications and posters can be found on Predicine’s website here.

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology, and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood, urine, and tissue based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Shanghai, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com and www.covid19.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter .

Contact Information: