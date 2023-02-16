Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 ("fiscal year 2022") exceeded the high-end of the initial guidance ranges for the fiscal year by $90.1 million in revenues, $13.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $3.2 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow highlighted by strong pricing, operating efficiency programs, and capital discipline.



RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022. The Company also provided guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 ("fiscal year 2023").

Highlights for the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022:

Revenues were $272.1 million for the quarter, up $30.3 million , or up 12.5% , from the same period in 2021 . Revenues were $1,085.1 million for fiscal year 2022, up $195.9 million , or up 22.0% , from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021 ").

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 6.2% , driven by collection pricing, up 6.7% , and disposal pricing, up 5.4%, from the same period in 2021 .

Net income was $8.4 million for the quarter, down $(0.7) million , or down (7.9)% , from the same period in 2021 . Net income was $53.1 million for fiscal year 2022, up $12.0 million , or up 29.1%, from fiscal year 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $56.2 million for the quarter, up $4.8 million , or up 9.3% , from the same period in 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA was $245.2 million for fiscal year 2022, up $41.7 million , or up 20.5% , from fiscal year 2021 .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $217.3 million for fiscal year 2022, up $34.6 million , or up 18.9% , from fiscal year 2021 .

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $111.2 million for fiscal year 2022, up $15.9 million , or up 16.7% , from fiscal year 2021 .

Acquired 14 businesses with approximately $51 million of annualized revenues in fiscal year 2022.



"We had another solid quarter and an exceptional year despite high inflation and a volatile period for recycling commodities," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Continued execution against our long-term strategic plan resulted in surpassing both $1 billion in revenues and $100 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow in fiscal year 2022 for the first time in the Company’s history. Our team deserves tremendous recognition for these achievements and the resilience shown this past year positions us well for continued execution and for our next stage of growth."

"In fiscal year 2022, we grew revenues by 22.0%, Adjusted EBITDA by 20.5%, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 16.7%," Casella said. "These positive results reflect continued returns from our operating initiatives, the flexibility of our pricing and risk-mitigating fee programs, and the agility of our operating teams in a complex operating environment as we continue to grow the business. In the year, we advanced collection pricing of 7.0% and solid waste pricing of 6.4%. Given the persistent inflationary environment, we have initiated another year of comprehensive pricing in 2023 in an effort to offset this headwind and drive further value. From a solid waste volume perspective, sequential trends in the fourth quarter were slightly weaker than expected as we experienced tonnage pull forward into the third quarter and lower roll-off pulls in select markets. However, activity levels are strong in early 2023 and solid waste volumes have rebounded from the fourth quarter."

"We continue to invest in operating initiatives and technology aimed at enhancing safety, efficiencies, and financial returns while meeting the growing resource management needs of our customers. We have increased the proportion of automated trucks across our fleet, implemented route optimization software, installed more onboard computers, and enhanced back-office systems. We have made considerable progress in these areas, but there is still opportunity to further drive cost efficiencies and customer value," Casella said.

"Further, our risk-mitigating programs are working well to mitigate the impact from lower recycling commodity prices and elevated fuel prices. Higher fuel costs weighed negatively on margins by approximately 40 basis points in fiscal year 2022 despite our success in fully offsetting the higher costs with our fuel recovery fee program. Our team has done a phenomenal job reducing risk across the business in these areas, which has resulted in increased stability and consistency of our overall performance," Casella said.

"Growth through acquisitions is an integral part of our strategy. In fiscal year 2022, we acquired 14 businesses with annualized revenues of approximately $51 million, of which we expect to recognize roughly $15.5 million of revenues in fiscal year 2023 from the rollover impact of acquisitions completed throughout 2022. We have a robust pipeline including a number of deals in the late stages, and we expect another year of strong execution against our growth strategy in 2023," Casella said.

For the quarter, revenues were $272.1 million, up $30.3 million, or up 12.5%, from the same period in 2021, with revenue growth mainly driven by: positive collection and disposal pricing; higher solid waste fuel cost recovery fees; the roll-over impact from acquisitions closed in fiscal year 2021 along with the impact of acquisitions closed in fiscal year 2022; and higher pricing, recycling processing fees and volume within our Resource Solutions operating segment; partially offset by lower solid waste volumes and recycling commodity prices and volumes.

Net income was $8.4 million for the quarter, or $0.16 per diluted common share, down $(0.7) million, or down (7.9)%, as compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.5 million for the quarter, or $0.18 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, down $(1.5) million, or down (13.9)%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $11.0 million, or $0.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2021.

Operating income was $17.2 million for the quarter, up $0.9 million, or up 5.5%, from the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.2 million for the quarter, up $4.8 million, or up 9.3%, from the same period in 2021.

For fiscal year 2022, revenues were $1,085.1 million, up $195.9 million, or up 22.0%, from fiscal year 2021. Net income was $53.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2022, as compared to net income of $41.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2021. Adjusted Net Income was $56.9 million, or $1.10 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for fiscal year 2022, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $46.3 million, or $0.90 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for fiscal year 2021.

Operating income was $95.4 million for fiscal year 2022, up $17.7 million from fiscal year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $245.2 million for fiscal year 2022, up $41.7 million from fiscal year 2021.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $217.3 million for fiscal year 2022, as compared to $182.7 million for fiscal year 2021. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $111.2 million for fiscal year 2022, as compared to $95.3 million for fiscal year 2021.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"Our guidance assumes a stable economic environment for the remainder of 2023, with a year-over-year headwind from lower recycling commodity values during the first half of the year," Casella said. "We believe our operating and pricing programs, coupled with ongoing return-driven investments, will bolster margin expansion in 2023. In addition, we look forward to several notable projects coming online in the near future, including the installation of modernized equipment upgrades at our Boston, Massachusetts recycling facility currently underway, two renewable natural gas facilities slated for 2023, and the initial investment of rail infrastructure at our McKean landfill in Pennsylvania, which is expected to be operational in 2024."

The Company provided guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $1.150 billion and $1.180 billion (as compared to $1.085 billion in fiscal year 2022);

Net income between $56 million and $62 million (as compared to $53.1 million in fiscal year 2022);

Adjusted EBITDA between $266 million and $272 million (as compared to $245.2 million in fiscal year 2022);

Net cash provided by operating activities between $227 million and $233 million (as compared to $217.3 million in fiscal year 2022); and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $119 million and $125 million (as compared to $111.2 million in fiscal year 2022).



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2023 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2023 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

The Company provided the following assumptions that are built into its outlook.

Overall, the Company expects revenue growth of between 6.0% and 8.7% in fiscal year 2023, including approximately 1.4% (or $15.5 million) of revenue growth from the roll-over impact of acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2022.

The Company has two potential acquisitions with approximately $30 million of annualized revenues under letter of intent and expects to close on these transactions by the end of the second quarter. Fiscal year 2023 guidance does not include either of these potential acquisitions or the impact of any other acquisitions that have not yet been completed.

In the Solid Waste business, revenue growth of between 9.7% and 11.2%, with price growth from 6.0% to 7.0%, volume growth from 0.5% to 1.0%, and 1.3% growth from acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2022.

In the Resource Solutions business, revenue growth of between (3.7)% and 2.3%, driven by 1.7% growth from acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2022, and positive price and volumes, mainly offset by lower recycling commodity prices.

Capital expenditures of approximately $141 million, which includes approximately $18 million of non-recurring capital associated with acquisition integration and approximately $10 million of capital associated with the first phase of the McKean landfill rail project.

Net cash provided by operating activities will be negatively impacted in fiscal year 2023 as we plan to spend approximately $11.0 million on landfill capping, closure and post-closure expenditures to help reduce emissions and adhere to regulatory requirements.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 272,127 $ 241,836 $ 1,085,089 $ 889,211 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 184,339 162,820 723,117 582,403 General and administration 35,717 31,499 133,419 118,834 Depreciation and amortization 33,245 29,080 126,351 103,590 Expense from acquisition activities 735 1,353 4,613 5,304 Environmental remediation charge — 924 759 924 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (credit), net 872 (157 ) 1,436 496 254,908 225,519 989,695 811,551 Operating income 17,219 16,317 95,394 77,660 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 6,195 5,190 23,013 20,927 Other income (607 ) (488 ) (2,585 ) (1,313 ) Other expense, net 5,588 4,702 20,428 19,614 Income before income taxes 11,631 11,615 74,966 58,046 Provision for income taxes 3,210 2,470 21,887 16,946 Net income $ 8,421 $ 9,145 $ 53,079 $ 41,100 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 51,678 51,404 51,623 51,312 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 1.03 $ 0.80 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,825 51,624 51,767 51,515 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 1.03 $ 0.80





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,152 $ 33,809 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 100,886 86,979 Other current assets 35,441 25,691 Total current assets 207,479 146,479 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 720,550 644,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,063 93,799 Goodwill 274,458 232,860 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 91,783 93,723 Other non-current assets 62,882 72,115 Total assets $ 1,449,215 $ 1,283,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 8,968 $ 9,901 Current operating lease liabilities 7,000 7,307 Accounts payable 74,203 63,086 Other accrued liabilities 87,429 71,899 Total current liabilities 177,600 152,193 Debt, less current portion 585,015 542,503 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 57,345 56,375 Other long-term liabilities 131,355 110,052 Total stockholders' equity 497,900 422,457 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,449,215 $ 1,283,580





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 53,079 $ 41,100 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 126,351 103,590 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 8,008 7,324 Amortization of debt issuance costs on long term debt 1,903 2,288 Stock-based compensation 8,155 11,551 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 13,804 13,827 Disposition of assets, other items and charges, net 737 1,055 Deferred income taxes 16,527 15,073 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (11,250 ) (13,071 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 217,314 182,737 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (78,197 ) (170,647 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (130,960 ) (123,295 ) Proceeds from sale of cost method investments 1,637 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 600 788 Net cash used in investing activities (206,920 ) (293,154 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 88,200 3,701 Principal payments on debt (59,211 ) (10,305 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,232 ) (3,684 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards 192 172 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,949 (10,116 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,343 (120,533 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,809 154,342 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 71,152 $ 33,809 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 21,003 $ 19,025 Cash income tax payments, net $ 2,798 $ 1,438 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 11,919 $ 20,753 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 9,835 $ 3,827



CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 8,421 $ 9,145 $ 53,079 $ 41,100 Net income as a percentage of revenues 3.1 % 3.8 % 4.9 % 4.6 % Provision for income taxes 3,210 2,470 21,887 16,946 Other income (607 ) (488 ) (2,585 ) (1,313 ) Interest expense, net 6,195 5,190 23,013 20,927 Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 735 1,353 4,613 5,304 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (credit), net (iii) 872 (157 ) 1,436 496 Environmental remediation charge (iv) — 924 759 924 Depreciation and amortization 33,245 29,080 126,351 103,590 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,150 2,485 8,674 8,265 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 1,991 1,409 8,008 7,324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,212 $ 51,411 $ 245,235 $ 203,563 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 20.7 % 21.3 % 22.6 % 22.9 % Depreciation and amortization (33,245 ) (29,080 ) (126,351 ) (103,590 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,150 ) (2,485 ) (8,674 ) (8,265 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (1,991 ) (1,409 ) (8,008 ) (7,324 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 18,826 $ 18,437 $ 102,202 $ 84,384 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 6.9 % 7.6 % 9.4 % 9.5 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 8,421 $ 9,145 $ 53,079 $ 41,100 Gain on sale of cost method investment (i) — — (1,340 ) — Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 735 1,353 4,613 5,304 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (credit), net (iii) 872 (157 ) 1,436 496 Environmental remediation charge (iv) — 924 759 924 Tax effect (v) (569 ) (275 ) (1,640 ) (1,571 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,459 $ 10,990 $ 56,907 $ 46,253 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,825 51,624 51,767 51,515 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 1.03 $ 0.80 Gain on sale of cost method investment (i) — — (0.03 ) — Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.10 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (credit), net (iii) 0.02 — 0.03 0.01 Environmental remediation charge (iv) — 0.02 0.01 0.02 Tax effect (v) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.90

(i) Gain on sale of cost method investment associated with the sale of the Company's minority ownership interest in a subsidiary of Vanguard Renewables.

(ii) Expense from acquisition activities is primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period associated with due diligence and the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge (credit), net are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iv) Environmental remediation charge associated with the investigation of potential remediation at an inactive waste disposal site that adjoins one of the landfills we operate.

(v) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.



Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,883 $ 48,648 $ 217,314 $ 182,737 Capital expenditures (43,293 ) (41,718 ) (130,960 ) (123,295 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 29 195 600 788 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i) 494 1,811 3,766 6,274 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 705 1,570 4,284 4,988 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii) 6,710 3,432 16,209 10,515 Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures (iv) — 3,084 — 13,325 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 29,528 $ 17,022 $ 111,213 $ 95,332



(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include costs required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations.

(iv) Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures related to the Company's landfill in Coventry, Vermont ("Waste USA Landfill") phase VI construction and development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the Waste USA Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA(i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2023 Net income $56,000 - $62,000 Provision for income taxes 24,500 Other income (500) Interest expense, net 26,000 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 1,000 Depreciation and amortization 141,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 9,500 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 8,500 Adjusted EBITDA $266,000 - $272,000



Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $227,000 - $233,000 Capital expenditures (141,000) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation 5,000 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures 18,000 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 10,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $119,000 - $125,000



(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % of Total

Revenues 2021 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 138,677 51.0 % $ 119,017 49.2 % Disposal 58,468 21.5 % 54,366 22.5 % Power generation 1,469 0.5 % 1,482 0.6 % Processing 2,252 0.8 % 2,527 1.1 % Solid waste operations 200,866 73.8 % 177,392 73.4 % Processing 25,623 9.4 % 27,605 11.4 % Customer solutions 45,638 16.8 % 36,839 15.2 % Resource Solutions operations 71,261 26.2 % 64,444 26.6 % Total revenues $ 272,127 100.0 % $ 241,836 100.0 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 % of Total

Revenues 2021 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 539,587 49.7 % $ 442,685 49.8 % Disposal 227,971 21.0 % 196,985 22.2 % Power generation 7,519 0.7 % 5,138 0.6 % Processing 10,134 1.0 % 9,281 1.0 % Solid waste operations 785,211 72.4 % 654,089 73.6 % Processing 119,045 10.9 % 93,323 10.5 % Customer solutions 180,833 16.7 % 141,799 15.9 % Resource Solutions operations 299,878 27.6 % 235,122 26.4 % Total revenues $ 1,085,089 100.0 % $ 889,211 100.0 %



Components of revenue growth for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 8,032 6.7 % 4.5 % 3.3 % Disposal 2,918 5.4 % 1.7 % 1.2 % Solid waste price 10,950 6.2 % 4.5 % Collection (1,295 ) (0.7 )% (0.5 )% Disposal (571 ) (0.3 )% (0.2 )% Processing 63 — % — % Solid waste volume (1,803 ) (1.0 )% (0.7 )% Surcharges and other fees 10,907 6.0 % 4.5 % Commodity price and volume (419 ) (0.2 )% (0.2 )% Acquisitions 3,839 2.2 % 1.6 % Closed operations — — % — % Total solid waste operations 23,474 13.2 % 9.7 % Resource Solutions operations: Price (3,480 ) (5.4 )% (1.4 )% Volume 4,473 6.9 % 1.8 % Surcharges and other fees 972 1.6 % 0.4 % Acquisitions 4,852 7.5 % 2.0 % Total Resource Solutions operations 6,817 10.6 % 2.8 % Total Company $ 30,291 12.5 %



Solid waste internalization rates by region for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Eastern region 40.8 % 45.2 % 40.3 % 48.8 % Western region 60.3 % 56.5 % 59.2 % 60.4 % Solid waste internalization 51.1 % 51.4 % 49.5 % 55.0 %



Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Growth capital expenditures: Post acquisition and development project $ 6,710 $ 3,432 $ 16,209 $ 10,515 Waste USA Landfill phase VI — 3,084 — 13,325 Other 2,135 4,456 5,636 13,480 Growth capital expenditures 8,845 10,972 21,845 37,320 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 6,158 7,200 30,684 23,490 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 19,561 17,315 60,936 48,427 Facilities 6,855 4,197 12,494 7,550 Other 1,874 2,034 5,001 6,508 Replacement capital expenditures 34,448 30,746 109,115 85,975 Capital expenditures $ 43,293 $ 41,718 $ 130,960 $ 123,295



(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations; 2) Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development for long-term infrastructure, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, and replacement costs for equipment due to age or obsolescence.







