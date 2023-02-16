PDF Solutions® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record quarterly revenues of $40.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 36% over last year’s comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 71% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 74% for the fourth quarter of 2022

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2022



Highlights of Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Record total full year 2022 revenues of $148.5 million, up 34% year over year

GAAP gross margin of 68% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 71% for full year 2022

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.09 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.60 for full year 2022

Record backlog of $277.7 million as of December 31, 2022, up 55% year over year

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $40.5 million, compared to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $36.0 million, compared to $32.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.5 million, compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the full year 2022 and 2021 were $148.5 million and $111.0 million, respectively.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 71%, compared to 69% for the third quarter of 2022 and 61% for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2022 and 2021 was 68% and 60%, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 74%, compared to 72% for the third quarter of 2022 and 65% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2022 and 2021 was 71% and 64%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the full year 2022 was $3.4 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $21.5 million, or ($0.58) per diluted share, for the full year 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and non-GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2022 was $22.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the full year 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2022 were $139.2 million, compared to $140.2 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.3 million for the full year 2022.

Financial Outlook and Recent Accomplishments

In spite of macroenvironment headwinds and a high revenue base from the strong performance in 2022, we expect 2023 revenue growth rate to approach mid-teens percent on a year-over-year basis, benefiting from our strong backlog.

“Thanks to all our employees, contractors, and customers for the strong 2022 performance. We are pleased with how we are positioned for 2023 and look forward to serving our customers,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Commentary Available Online

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net income excludes the effects of certain non-recurring items, expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer, write-downs in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer and acquisition-related costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth and expected revenue from new bookings, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the impact of rising inflation and interest rates; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or supply and demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; whether the Company can successfully convert backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties; the potential for export controls that could impact the Company’s sales in China; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. PDF Solutions has not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time the Company files its Form 10-K

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,624 $ 27,684 Short-term investments 19,557 112,542 Accounts receivable, net 42,164 40,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,063 8,194 Total current assets 193,408 188,507 Property and equipment, net 40,174 35,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,002 5,408 Goodwill 14,123 14,123 Intangible assets, net 18,055 21,239 Deferred tax assets, net 64 75 Other non-current assets 6,845 9,121 Total assets $ 278,671 $ 273,768 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,388 $ 5,554 Accrued compensation and related benefits 16,948 9,495 Accrued and other current liabilities 5,581 3,328 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,412 1,758 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 26,019 23,691 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 1,852 — Total current liabilities 58,200 43,826 Long-term income taxes payable 2,622 2,656 Non-current operating lease liabilities 5,932 5,258 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 1,905 2,443 Total liabilities 68,659 54,183 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 447,421 423,075 Treasury stock at cost (133,709 ) (104,705 ) Accumulated deficit (101,150 ) (97,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,550 ) (1,064 ) Total stockholders’ equity 210,012 219,585 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 278,671 $ 273,768

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Analytics $ 36,058 $ 32,879 $ 27,250 $ 130,480 $ 93,415 Integrated yield ramp 4,465 6,981 2,636 18,069 17,645 Total revenues 40,523 39,860 29,886 148,549 111,060 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 11,791 12,545 11,675 47,907 44,193 Research and development 14,360 14,303 11,218 56,126 43,780 Selling, general and administrative 12,724 12,005 9,167 45,338 37,649 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 324 318 313 1,270 1,255 Write-down in value of property and equipment — — 3,183 — 3,183 Interest and other expense (income), net 250 (1,511 ) (292 ) (2,562 ) (683 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,074 2,200 (5,378 ) 470 (18,317 ) Income tax expense 591 815 1,622 3,899 3,171 Net income (loss) $ 483 $ 1,385 $ (7,000 ) $ (3,429 ) $ (21,488 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 37,379 37,226 37,348 37,309 37,138 Diluted 38,276 38,054 37,348 37,309 37,138

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Total revenues $ 40,523 $ 39,860 $ 29,886 $ 148,549 $ 111,060 Costs of revenues 11,791 12,545 11,675 47,907 44,193 GAAP gross profit $ 28,732 $ 27,315 $ 18,211 $ 100,642 $ 66,867 GAAP gross margin 71 % 69 % 61 % 68 % 60 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 28,732 $ 27,315 $ 18,211 $ 100,642 $ 66,867 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 737 854 703 2,974 2,563 Amortization of acquired technology 553 553 554 2,213 2,079 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,022 $ 28,722 $ 19,468 $ 105,829 $ 71,509 Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 72 % 65 % 71 % 64 %

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 483 $ 1,385 $ (7,000 ) $ (3,429 ) $ (21,488 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 5,088 5,136 3,457 19,649 12,931 Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues 553 553 554 2,213 2,079 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 325 318 313 1,270 1,255 Expenses of arbitration (1) 852 556 757 1,895 1,951 Write-down in value of property and equipment (2) — — 3,183 — 3,183 Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (3) 98 (373 ) 1,539 1,326 3,091 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,399 $ 7,575 $ 2,803 $ 22,924 $ 3,002 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.58 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.07 $ 0.60 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 38,276 38,054 37,348 37,309 37,138 Weighted average common shares used in Non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 38,276 38,054 38,430 38,130 37,901

_______________

(1) Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.

(2) Pertains to write-down in value of our first-generation of e-beam tools for Design-for-Inspection systems wherein carrying values may not be fully recoverable due to lack of market demand and future needs of our customers for these tools.

(3) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or R&D credits after valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative Non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTA on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its US DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.