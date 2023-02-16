FigBytes named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG/Sustainability Strategy Consulting Services 2023 Vendor Assessment

OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FigBytes, creators of the leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) Insight Platform for strategy, data, reporting and stakeholder engagement, today announced it has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG/Sustainability Strategy Consulting Services 2023 Vendor Assessment1.



“Organizations struggle with multiple aspects of their ESG and sustainability programs, from establishing their strategy, gathering required data everywhere it exists, automating framework reporting, and engaging with stakeholders,” explained Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. ”Our platform solves these challenges and simplifies every aspect of an organization’s ESG and sustainability program.”

“From managing your carbon accounting and climate action programs, including a realistic data-driven path towards net-zero, to managing your water and social impacts, FigBytes makes this all a reality,” continued Dhillon. “This recognition from IDC MarketScape is a true testament to the capabilities of our award-winning sustainability platform.”



With the FigBytes ESG Insight Platform, organizations manage environmental challenges like climate and water, and social programs like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and philanthropy, supplier transparency, as well as governance factors, all while reducing their reporting burden and regulatory risk, and meeting emerging disclosure requirements.

The platform’s ability to deliver reporting efficiencies, better insights, and enhanced engagement with stakeholders has helped FigBytes become recognized as a leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solution’s 2022 SPARK Matrix™: Sustainability Management market report as well as a strong performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022 report. FigBytes was also named to the Q3 2022 Constellation ShortList™ for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting, and was also positioned as an Innovator in Verdantix’s 2022 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software. FigBytes also earned the Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program in 2022.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG/Sustainability Strategy Consulting Services 2023 Vendor Assessment is available for download from IDC’s website (subscription is required).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About FigBytes

FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Its ESG Insight Platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/



1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG/Sustainability Strategy Consulting Services Vendor Assessment, Doc #US49044922, Feb 2023

