Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $202.4 million increased 7% sequentially and 25% year-over-year

Excluding a third quarter 2022 litigation-related settlement gain of $6.1 million, operating income of $3.3 million increased $4.3 million sequentially and $14.5 million year-over-year

Net income of $2.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, reported for the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure (1) ) of $20.5 million decreased $1.4 million sequentially but increased $7.2 million year-over-year. Excluding the third quarter 2022 litigation-related benefit, Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.7 million, or 30%, sequentially.

) of $20.5 million decreased $1.4 million sequentially but increased $7.2 million year-over-year. Excluding the third quarter 2022 litigation-related benefit, Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.7 million, or 30%, sequentially. Cash flow from operations totaled $13.9 million during the quarter

Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's backlog increased 19% sequentially to $308 million at the end of the quarter (highest level since the fourth quarter of 2015), with a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x, which included two notable production facility project awards exceeding $20 million each

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Sequential Year-over-Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 202,434 $ 189,394 $ 161,320 7 % 25 % Operating income (loss) $ 3,273 $ 5,058 $ (11,273 ) (35 )% nm Net income (loss) $ 2,885 $ 2,143 $ (19,870 ) 35 % nm Diluted earning per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.33 ) 67 % nm Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 20,542 $ 21,962 $ 13,392 (6 )% 53 % Revenues by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 105,107 $ 96,037 $ 92,209 9 % 14 % Well Site Services 67,689 60,509 43,336 12 % 56 % Downhole Technologies 29,638 32,848 25,775 (10 )% 15 % Operating income (loss) by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 12,258 $ 13,373 $ 7,802 (8 )% 57 % Well Site Services 5,300 2,359 (7,818 ) 125 % nm Downhole Technologies (3,337 ) (342 ) (4,525 ) nm 26 % Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure(1)): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 17,751 $ 18,304 $ 13,655 (3 )% 30 % Well Site Services 12,516 9,723 6,150 29 % 104 % Downhole Technologies 1,042 4,100 132 (75 )% nm

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, see "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation.

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 on revenues of $202.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million. These results compare to revenues of $189.4 million, net income of $2.1 million ($0.03 per share) and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Reported third quarter 2022 results benefited from a litigation-related settlement gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share).

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"With continued improvement in industry fundamentals throughout 2022 – both domestically and internationally, Oil States reported positive operating and net income for a second consecutive quarter as we concluded our current fiscal year. Sequentially, consolidated fourth quarter revenues increased $13.0 million and operating income rose $4.3 million, excluding a litigation-related settlement gain recorded in the prior period. This quarter-over-quarter growth reflects improved offshore-project activity and backlog conversion, complimenting continuing improvement in U.S. land-based markets.

"Our year-over-year results were impressive, with consolidated revenues and operating income in the fourth quarter 2022 increasing by $41.1 million and $14.5 million, respectively.

"Our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenues increased 9% sequentially totaling $105.1 million in the fourth quarter, while Adjusted Segment EBITDA totaled $17.8 million. Backlog increased $50 million in the quarter, totaling $308 million as of December 31. Supported by two notable project awards in the period, the segment's quarterly bookings increased again to $152 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.

"Revenues reported by our Well Site Services segment increased 12% and Adjusted Segment EBITDA rose 29% from the third quarter of 2022 – driven by higher U.S. completion and production activity, along with enhanced customer penetration and better equipment utilization.

"Our Downhole Technologies segment revenues decreased 10% and Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined 75% from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to lower international perforating sales, manufacturing labor constraints and higher material and supply chain costs. Additionally, the segment recognized inventory and receivable reserves totaling $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

"As we enter 2023, we are encouraged by the high-level of bidding and quoting activity for major offshore projects, higher backlog levels within our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment and continued strong industry fundamentals that suggest a continuation of strong investments by operators.

"We have no significant debt maturities until 2026, providing Oil States with the opportunity to focus on the return of capital to our stockholders. Given our financial position and outlook, our Board of Directors recently approved a $25.0 million stock repurchase program, which extends through February 2025."

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.15 per share, revenues of $737.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $74.0 million. The full-year 2022 results included a third quarter 2022 gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) recognized in connection with the settlement of litigation.

Business Segment Results

(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $105.1 million, operating income of $12.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $17.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $96.0 million, operating income of $13.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2022 results included a gain of $6.1 million recorded in connection with the settlement of litigation. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 17%, compared to 13% (excluding the gain) in the third quarter of 2022.

Backlog totaled $308 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $50 million, or 19%, from September 30, 2022 and $48 million, or 18% from December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 bookings totaled $152 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x and a full-year ratio of 1.1x. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the segment was awarded two notable production facility project awards exceeding $20 million each.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $67.7 million, operating income of $5.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $60.5 million, operating income of $2.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 16% in the third quarter of 2022.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $29.6 million, an operating loss of $3.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $32.8 million, an operating loss of $0.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $4.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4%, compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2022. Weaker revenues and margins in the quarter resulted from the timing of international sales, which can be lumpy from quarter to quarter, along with supply chain challenges and inventory write-offs totaling $0.2 million.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $10.9 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a tax benefit of $0.5 million on pre-tax income of $2.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized tax expense of $0.8 million on a pre-tax loss of $2.9 million.

Financial Condition

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at December 31, 2022. Cash on-hand increased from $33.1 million at September 30, 2022 to $42.0 million at December 31, 2022. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $134.1 million at December 31, 2022, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $92.1 million.

The Company's total debt represented 18% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Our Net Debt to annualized fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.4x at December 31, 2022.

On February 15, 2023, the Company repaid the $17.3 million principal amount, plus accrued interest, outstanding under its 1.50% convertible senior notes.

On February 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $25.0 million stock repurchase plan, which extends through February 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights – Technology Advancement and R&D Efforts

Successfully completed a test of OSI Minerals™ deepsea mineral riser system at a water depth of over 13,000 feet

Successfully performed a tank test of a prototype model of our proprietary fixed tension leg platform ("F-TLP™") design for offshore wind installations in water depths of up to approximately 500 feet

Recognized by World Oil as a finalist for our Merlin™ high-pressure, high-temperature riser system and our managed pressure drilling ("MPD") and riser gas handling system

Continued to invest in and deploy our patented active-seat valve technology, which reduces the environmental impact of heavy greasing requirements and promotes personnel safety with decreased time in the hazardous wellhead zone

Tempress extended-reach HydroPull™ tool was successfully deployed in a two and one-half mile lateral in the Middle East, allowing the operator to complete an offshore clean-out operation in one trip

Awarded two production facility projects each totaling over $20 million for FlexJoint™ products, which provide long-term fatigue protection for offshore, high-pressure production riser systems

Approximately 9% of our Offshore/Manufactured Products bookings in 2022 were for non-traditional energy applications



About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com .

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Products $ 101,027 $ 99,743 $ 89,401 $ 385,564 $ 299,293 Services 101,407 89,651 71,919 352,142 273,868 202,434 189,394 161,320 737,706 573,161 Costs and expenses: Product costs 81,606 81,576 72,890 307,371 246,589 Service costs 76,891 69,723 60,357 271,185 223,807 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)(1) 158,497 151,299 133,247 578,556 470,396 Selling, general and administrative expense 25,074 23,374 20,297 96,038 83,692 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,865 16,413 18,655 67,334 80,741 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — — 722 — 4,166 Other operating income, net(2) (275 ) (6,750 ) (328 ) (7,127 ) (1,042 ) 199,161 184,336 172,593 734,801 637,953 Operating income (loss) 3,273 5,058 (11,273 ) 2,905 (64,792 ) Interest expense, net (2,333 ) (2,637 ) (2,577 ) (10,280 ) (10,170 ) Other income (expense), net(3) 1,423 491 (6,289 ) 3,315 1,628 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,363 2,912 (20,139 ) (4,060 ) (73,334 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 522 (769 ) 269 (5,480 ) 9,341 Net income (loss) $ 2,885 $ 2,143 $ (19,870 ) $ (9,540 ) $ (63,993 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.33 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.06 ) Diluted 0.05 0.03 (0.33 ) (0.15 ) (1.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,678 62,674 60,380 61,638 60,293 Diluted 62,768 62,676 60,380 61,638 60,293

(1) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included non-cash inventory impairment charges of $1.5 million (in service costs) and $3.6 million ($2.1 million in product costs and $1.5 million in service costs), respectively.

(2) Other operating income, net included a litigation-related settlement gain of $6.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2022.

(3) Other income (expense), net in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a non-cash loss of $9.3 million associated with the reclassification of unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments, which were released upon the liquidation of an international operation. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2021, non-cash gains of $4.0 million were recognized in connection with purchases of $131.4 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes.







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,018 $ 52,852 Accounts receivable, net 218,769 186,080 Inventories, net 182,658 168,573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,317 19,222 Total current assets 462,762 426,727 Property, plant, and equipment, net 303,835 338,583 Operating lease assets, net 23,028 25,388 Goodwill, net 79,282 76,412 Other intangible assets, net 169,798 185,749 Other noncurrent assets 25,687 32,889 Total assets $ 1,064,392 $ 1,085,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,831 $ 18,262 Accounts payable 73,251 63,343 Accrued liabilities 49,057 43,401 Current operating lease liabilities 6,142 6,481 Income taxes payable 2,605 2,564 Deferred revenue 44,790 43,236 Total current liabilities 193,676 177,287 Long-term debt 135,066 160,488 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,658 23,452 Deferred income taxes 6,652 3,637 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,782 25,058 Total liabilities 374,834 389,922 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 766 739 Additional paid-in capital 1,122,292 1,105,135 Retained earnings 272,027 281,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,941 ) (66,031 ) Treasury stock (626,586 ) (625,584 ) Total stockholders' equity 689,558 695,826 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,064,392 $ 1,085,748







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,540 ) $ (63,993 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 67,334 80,741 Impairments of inventories — 3,581 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — 4,166 Stock-based compensation expense 6,852 7,879 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,886 2,314 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 2,020 (8,639 ) Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (176 ) (4,022 ) Gains on disposals of assets (2,856 ) (6,472 ) Other, net 2,066 (511 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business: Accounts receivable (35,443 ) (24,407 ) Inventories (17,364 ) (10,334 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,183 17,727 Deferred revenue 1,554 (148 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net (1,654 ) (8 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 32,862 7,194 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20,266 ) (17,517 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 5,877 11,527 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (8,125 ) — Other, net (211 ) (636 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (22,725 ) (6,626 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 10,090 12,873 Revolving credit facility repayments (10,090 ) (31,873 ) Payment of promissory note to seller of GEODynamics, Inc. (10,000 ) — Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes — 135,000 Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes (8,450 ) (125,952 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments, net (732 ) (230 ) Payment of financing costs (105 ) (7,791 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements

due to vesting of stock awards (1,002 ) (1,595 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (20,289 ) (19,568 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (682 ) (159 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10,834 ) (19,159 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,852 72,011 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42,018 $ 52,852 Cash paid for: Interest $ 8,339 $ 6,532 Income taxes, net 534 152







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022(2) December 31,

2021(3) December 31,

2022(4) December 31,

2021(5) Revenues: Offshore/Manufactured Products(1): Project-driven products $ 44,187 $ 38,911 $ 43,603 $ 158,040 $ 122,097 Short-cycle products 24,207 23,710 18,212 92,152 65,174 Other products and services 36,713 33,416 30,394 131,531 111,458 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 105,107 96,037 92,209 381,723 298,729 Well Site Services 67,689 60,509 43,336 231,189 170,940 Downhole Technologies 29,638 32,848 25,775 124,794 103,492 Total revenues $ 202,434 $ 189,394 $ 161,320 $ 737,706 $ 573,161 Operating income (loss): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 12,258 $ 13,373 $ 7,802 $ 45,268 $ 15,447 Well Site Services 5,300 2,359 (7,818 ) 4,865 (34,511 ) Downhole Technologies (3,337 ) (342 ) (4,525 ) (6,669 ) (13,470 ) Corporate (10,948 ) (10,332 ) (6,732 ) (40,559 ) (32,258 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 3,273 $ 5,058 $ (11,273 ) $ 2,905 $ (64,792 )

(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a litigation-related settlement gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash inventory and fixed asset impairment charges of $1.5 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and severance and restructuring charges of $0.3 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.2 million.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a $6.1 million gain on settlement of litigation and $0.8 million of bad debt expense on receivables from Russia-based customers within the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(5) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $0.9 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $4.2 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $1.5 million and severance and restructuring charges of $4.3 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.8 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,885 $ 2,143 $ (19,870 ) $ (9,540 ) $ (63,993 ) Interest expense, net 2,333 2,637 2,577 10,280 10,170 Income tax provision (benefit) (522 ) 769 (269 ) 5,480 (9,341 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 15,865 16,413 18,655 67,334 80,741 Impairments of inventories — — 1,468 — 3,581 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — — 722 — 4,166 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. — — — 620 — Release of foreign currency translation adjustments on liquidation of an international operation — — 9,320 — 9,320 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (19 ) — — (176 ) (4,022 ) Severance and restructuring charges — — 789 — 7,498 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,542 $ 21,962 $ 13,392 $ 73,998 $ 38,120

(A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes") and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 12,258 $ 13,373 $ 7,802 $ 45,268 $ 15,447 Other income (expense), net 693 (141 ) 21 638 770 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,800 5,072 5,502 20,451 22,190 Severance and restructuring charges — — 330 — 868 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 17,751 $ 18,304 $ 13,655 $ 66,357 $ 39,275 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ 5,300 $ 2,359 $ (7,818 ) $ 4,865 $ (34,511 ) Other income, net 711 632 3,010 3,207 6,162 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,505 6,732 8,511 28,564 40,152 Impairments of inventories — — 1,468 — 1,468 Impairment of fixed and lease assets — — 722 — 4,166 Severance and restructuring charges — — 257 — 4,266 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 12,516 $ 9,723 $ 6,150 $ 36,636 $ 21,703 Downhole Technologies: Operating loss $ (3,337 ) $ (342 ) $ (4,525 ) $ (6,669 ) $ (13,470 ) Other expense, net — — — (86 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,379 4,442 4,455 17,628 17,591 Impairment of inventories — — — — 2,113 Severance and restructuring charges — — 202 — 809 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 1,042 $ 4,100 $ 132 $ 10,873 $ 7,037 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,948 ) $ (10,332 ) $ (6,732 ) $ (40,559 ) $ (32,258 ) Other income (expense), net 19 — (9,320 ) (444 ) (5,298 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 181 167 187 691 808 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. — — — 620 — Release of foreign currency translation adjustments on liquidation of an international operation — — 9,320 — 9,320 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (19 ) — — (176 ) (4,022 ) Severance charges — — — — 1,555 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (10,767 ) $ (10,165 ) $ (6,545 ) $ (39,868 ) $ (29,895 )

(B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RATIO OF NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED FOURTH QUARTER 2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA (C)

(Dollars, In Thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 Total debt $ 152,897 Less: cash and cash equivalents (42,018 ) Net Debt $ 110,879 Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,542 Annualized fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 82,168 Ratio of Net Debt to annualized fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1.4 x

(C) The Company has included Net Debt and the ratio of Net Debt to annualized fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that this data provides useful information regarding the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to service debt. Net Debt and the ratio of Net Debt to annualized fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for total debt, net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.





