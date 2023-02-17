Voxtur Announces Sale of Debt to Strategic Investors

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that the Company has completed a sale of the promissory note executed by James E. Albertelli, P.A. (“JEAPA”) for the benefit of the Company, with an outstanding balance of USD$9,773,000 (“Note”), for cash proceeds of USD$7,818,400.



The Note was executed on January 1, 2023, to document the outstanding balance of fees owed by JEAPA, a U.S. based law firm doing business as “ALAW” and controlled by Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli, to Voxtur under a Services Agreement dated February 3, 2021, between JEAPA and wholly owned Voxtur subsidiary Voxtur Technologies US, Inc. (“Voxtur Technologies"), whereby Voxtur Technologies provides non-legal support services leveraging technologies developed by Voxtur to JEAPA (“Services Agreement”). JEAPA, a multi-state law firm representing mortgage lenders and servicers across the U.S., was substantially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent foreclosure moratoriums, resulting in an accrual of fees under the Services Agreement. To avoid the impact of continued accrual, JEAPA agreed to execute the Note documenting the fees owed. Further, Voxtur Technologies and JEAPA amended the Services Agreement as of January 1, 2023, to reflect the implementation of enhanced default technology developed by Voxtur and to revise the fee structure from a cost-plus model to a per file technology fee model, where JEAPA pays a fee for each file it processes using Voxtur’s specialized default technology. This revised model should better align the interests of the parties and avoid any future accrual of fees under the Services Agreement.

“This is a positive step forward for the Company as it advances our goal of transitioning to a pure SaaS-based model, while also eliminating the related party debt,” said Gary Yeoman, Voxtur’s Executive Chairman. “The default technology that Voxtur has developed presents an opportunity to provide immense value not only to JEAPA, but to other similarly situated law firms in the market as well.”

“The technology solution developed by Voxtur will drive enhanced operational controls and process improvements to ALAW,” said Jonathan Sawyer, Managing Partner of JEAPA (ALAW). “We are excited about this enhanced software offering and the value it will provide to the Firm.”

The sale of the Note brings two strategic investors to Voxtur. Concurrently with the purchase of the Note, JEAPA transferred to the purchasers, in full satisfaction of the Note, 39,092,000 common shares of the Company owned by JEAPA, reflecting a premium negotiated by JEAPA directly with the purchasers. Washington School House, LLC, and Kevin McCarthy, jointly with Leann McCarthy, agreed to purchase the Note based upon their belief in the Company’s mission and confidence in its management team. These investors have more than 65 years combined experience in the U.S. mortgage market and a proven track record of success in the operation of a multi-state real estate law firm, as well as various other real estate related investments.

"I have followed the Voxtur story for some time and am thrilled to become a shareholder of the Company," said Kevin McCarthy. "I believe Voxtur is uniquely positioned to achieve its long-term growth goals and I look forward to exploring ways to provide additional strategic value."

Following JEAPA’s transfer of shares in satisfaction of the Note, JEAPA continues to hold approximately 27,400,000 common shares of the Company. This reduces the total number of shares beneficially owned by Mr. Albertelli, removing his designation as a Control Person (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”)).

Voxtur has seen significant growth in recent months despite the market downturn. New products like Voxtur AOL, Appraisal Direct, and Real Property Tax Analytics continue to drive momentum as the Company remains committed to creating a digital future that enhances the consumer experience and lowers the cost of homeownership.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

