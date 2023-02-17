Southwest Airlines Co.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 13, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Southwest securities (NYSE: LUV) between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Southwest Airlines made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to reveal the technological issues that could lead to greater flight cancellations during bad weather. During the winter of 2022, a large number of flights were canceled due to storms, which was widely reported in the news and caused a significant drop in the company's stock price. Additionally, the company's failure to modernize its scheduling systems, which was an open secret within the company, was also reported, further damaging the stock price.

