Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

Christoph Baldegger, primary insider and member of the board of directors in Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC") has today purchased 100,000 shares in HBC at an average price of NOK 2.72 per share. As a result of the transaction, Mr. Baldegger holds 800,000 shares in HBC, equal to approximately 0.20 % of the outstanding shares.

Please see the attached notification form for further information.



Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment