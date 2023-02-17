Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2022 and European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Oslo, NORWAY

Please find attached to this release and published on www.hydro.com

  • Norsk Hydro Annual Report 2022 on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
  • Norsk Hydro Annual Report 2022 (English)
  • Norsk Hydro Remuneration Report (English)

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

