Bekaert - Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Completion of the Share Buyback Program and Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023

Share Buyback Program fully implemented


On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a program (the “Program”) to buy back own shares up to € 120 million. The Program was split into four equal tranches of up to € 30 million each.

Bekaert announces today that it completed the fourth and last tranche of the Program. During the fourth tranche, which started on 18 November 2022 and ended on 13 February 2023, the company repurchased 820 929 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30 million. Under the full Program, the company repurchased 3 488 344 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 117.3 million.

As previously announced, the purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company and all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled. So far, 1 449 409 treasury shares were cancelled. The balance of the repurchased shares (2 038 935 shares) will be cancelled before the end of February 2023.

Bekaert’s reference shareholder, Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert (STAK) and the parties acting in concert with the STAK, have confirmed that they will take appropriate measures so that their voting rights in Bekaert’s share capital will not exceed the level they had at the start of the Program (i.e. 36.13%) by the end of February 2023.

During the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 369 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 February 2023 to 13 February 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
9 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 345 40.24 40.48 39.80 255 323
  MTF CBOE 3 952 40.21 40.44 39.78 158 910
  MTF Turquoise 765 40.25 40.44 39.96 30 791
  MTF Aquis 1 497 40.25 40.46 39.92 60 254
10 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 833 39.93 40.40 39.64 312 772
  MTF CBOE 4 808 39.95 40.38 39.62 192 080
  MTF Turquoise 889 39.96 40.36 39.76 35 524
  MTF Aquis 1 893 39.96 40.38 39.62 75 644
13 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 725 39.74 39.90 39.60 306 992
  MTF CBOE 2 662 39.76 39.90 39.64 105 841
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
Total   38 369 39.98 40.48 38.86 1 534 131

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 February 2023 to 15 February 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 February 2023 400 39.90 39.90 39.90 15 960
13 February 2023 1 200 39.69 39.80 39.54 47 628
14 February 2023 800 39.45 39.50 39.40 31 560
15 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 400 95 148


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 February 2023 1 900 40.15 40.40 39.80 0
10 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
13 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
14 February 2023 2 000 39.86 40.00 39.80 79 720
15 February 2023 1 600 40.20 40.40 39.90 64 320
Total 5 500 144 040

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 636 shares.

On 15 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 750 289 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

