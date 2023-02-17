Anzu and Livewire Announce Partnership for France as Part of Global Expansion

More advertisers across France can now leverage in-game advertising across all gaming platforms thanks to a new multi-year regional partnership with Livewire and Anzu

TEL AVIV, Israel and SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anzu, the world’s most advanced intrinsic in-game advertising solution, and Livewire, the leading global gametech and gaming marketing company, have today announced an exclusive partnership in France. The new multi-year deal will strengthen Anzu and Livewire’s presence in the region, allowing more French brands to connect with gamers through intrinsic in-game advertising.

Livewire and Anzu first partnered in January 2022 in APAC and have helped advertisers across the region leverage in-game advertising to engage with the incredibly diverse gaming audience. Since then, Livewire has expanded into a total of six live markets, including North America, Australia, the UK, South East Asia, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and India, appointing senior executives from globally leading brands such as Snap Inc. and TikTok, to drive brand partnerships forward and connect with the global gaming audience of over 3 billion.

The extended partnership will enable brands in France to reach gamers via non-intrusive in-game ad placements inside popular titles on mobile, PC, and Metaverse platforms, built to complement and enhance the gameplay. They appear in locations where you would expect to find ads in real life, acting as a targetable and digital form of traditional out-of-home advertising.

In 2022, France was the world's seventh-largest market by game revenues, with almost half of the population considering themselves to be gamers ( over 36.5M ). According to Statista , the profile of gamers is also very varied, with the proportion of female players almost equal to that of their male counterparts. Video games have grown to the point of having become a common leisure activity, so it’s no surprise that many major brands already invest heavily in gaming. In-game ads allow advertisers to quickly and easily enter the gaming space while targeting an audience inside titles they love, where their attention is highest.

On the partnership, Anzu Co-Founder and CEO Itamar Benedy, said: “In-game is a powerful tool for advertisers, presenting them with a non-intrusive, brand-safe way of connecting with a diverse and hugely engaged audience. As gamers themselves, Livewire's Co-Founders are perfectly positioned to lead the team in helping advertisers everywhere to tap into gaming by unlocking this medium and taking advantage of the enormous opportunities it presents.”

Livewire’s Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra, said: “Together with Anzu, we offer unrivaled opportunities for brands to engage the gaming audience, providing the biggest inventory of in-game advertising opportunities with the potential to reach billions of gamers worldwide. Our partnership drives a new age of brand engagement, with gaming fast becoming an essential and enduring part of the marketing mix.”

Anzu announced last month that it had been granted a patent for its ad tracking technology , which monitors how viewable ad campaigns are based on distance, angle, time, and other factors in line with the updated intrinsic in-game advertising guidelines . Through partnerships with IAS and Oracle Moat , both providers can now measure the data gathered from Anzu’s patented viewability technology in real-time, efficiently giving brands third-party data measured across platforms. Anzu and Livewire know brands require this measurement and look forward to setting the standard in the industry.

About Anzu

Anzu is the most advanced intrinsic in-game ad solution for mobile, PC, console, and the metaverse. Anzu’s in-game ads put players first and help advertisers reach audiences programmatically in a non-disruptive and highly engaging way. A patented 3D ad tracking engine, the first to bring viewability measurement in-game with Moat and IAS, and partnerships with trusted AdTech vendors make Anzu the preferred in-game advertising partner.

Backed by WPP, Sony Innovation Fund, NBCUniversal, HTC, and other investors, Anzu has raised $37M to make advertising in games better. Better for brands, better for game developers, and better for gamers. Learn more.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gametech company.

Livewire combines one of the biggest in-game media inventories in the world with world class gaming strategy and creative execution to give brands a single-entry point into the world of gaming. Founded in 2020, the company produces industry leading gaming executions for clients such as Uber Eats, Amazon Music and NBL League, and operates in Australia, United Kingdom, North America, DACH, South East Asia and India.

For more information, visit www.livewire.group

Media contacts: hello@livewire.group, marketing@anzu.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a52708-2223-4201-a75d-62abcb98ae9e