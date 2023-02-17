Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market to Generate $2.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rocket hybrid propulsion market garnered $1.03 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8979

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 US$ 1.03 billion Market Size in 2031 US$ 2.0 billion CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered type, orbit, component, vehicle type, end user, and region Drivers Surge in number of space explorations



Rise in commercial applications of the space industry



High efficiency & technological advancements in rocket propulsion Opportunities Advances in rocket propulsion



Cost-effective spacecraft launches Restraints Lack of measures for the disposal of orbital debris



Political insurgencies between nations

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global hybrid propulsion market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

During the pandemic, a significant number of space sector firms had struggled, especially small and medium-sized enterprises that comprised a bulk of commercial manufacturers in the space industry.

Pandemic-spawned supply-chain disruptions had delayed launches and development of satellites, lunar rovers, and interplanetary missions, which in turn, hampered the market growth.

However, the post pandemic space sector of various countries is anticipated to see substantial progress and remarkable new records. The proportion of launches using new-generation rockets is also expected to increase.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hybrid propulsion market based on type, orbit, component, vehicle type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the rocket engine segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid propulsion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rocket motor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8979

Based on orbit, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global hybrid propulsion market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on vehicle type, the unmanned segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid propulsion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the manned segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global hybrid propulsion market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global hybrid propulsion market analyzed in the research include China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Environmental Aeroscience Corporation, HyPrSpace, Nammo AS, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Virgin Galactic, HyImpulse, ISRO, Northrop Grumman, PULSAR FUSION.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hybrid propulsion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Procure The Research Report - https://bit.ly/3YUR4xR

Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:

Rocket Propulsion Market Research Report 2023-2035

Multiple Rocket Systems Market Research Report 2023-2035

Rocket Solid Propulsion Market Research Report 2023-2035

Rocket Liquid Propulsion Market Research Report 2023-2035

Rocket and Missiles Market Research 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.