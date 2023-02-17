Vape Catridge Market Size Worth $9.9 billion by 2030: Fashionable Smoking Alternatives & Low-Vapor Devices are Gaining Attention; The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vape Catridge market was estimated at around 1.6 billion in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of nearly 20% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.9 billion by 2030.

A lot of people have tried using vape cartridge pens to stop smoking cigarettes all around the world. According to rumours, many have switched to vape cartridge pens in an effort to quit smoking, which has been proven to have long-term negative effects on the general public's health.



The millennial age of today has significantly created a culture of vape cartridge pen smoking. As a result, the demand for vape cartridges has been increasing steadily all around the world. The effects of a vape cartridge are long-lasting or protective. It is supposed to have a lifetime effect because the liquid inside the vape cartridge does not evaporate. While using a vape cartridge just carbonises the cannabis that is inhaled, burning bud carbonises the valuable cannabis as well. The potency of the cannabis is also maintained via vape cartridges.



Growth Factors



The market for vape cartridges is seeing significant growth dampening due to the rising prevalence of counterfeit cartridges. These counterfeit cartridges are marketed as genuine ones. They have potentially lethal toxic materials in them. Regulating authorities are attempting to control the threat, nevertheless, and this could create some prospects for development resurgence.



Recently, the FDA strengthened its restrictions on the sale of vaping products. Premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) are required from every vendor, and new tobacco products must demonstrate a health advantage over cigarettes. This factor can make defeat even more likely.



Vape cartridges have advanced significantly over time. Numerous advancements in the manufacture of vape cartridges have been noted. The market for vape cartridges has excellent development prospects because to this factor. Through research and development efforts, the competitors in the vape cartridge market constantly work hard to keep up with the features and options that draw a sizable user base.



Glass vape cartridges are gaining a lot of traction among consumers, therefore manufacturers in the vape cartridge market are concentrating on manufacturing them. The characteristics of glass, such as its resistance to melting under heat and ability to maintain liquid viscosity, are acting as significant growth drivers for the vape cartridge business.



Segmental Overview



The market for Vape Catridge market is segmented into the product, and application. There are primarily two types of vape cartridges: metal and plastic (or glass). Normal plastic is used to make vape cartridges, which are believed to be inexpensive and the flavour of the vape cartridge is said to suffer as a result. It is believed that glass and metal vape cartridges are situated in a more upscale section. The use of glass and metal in the vape cartridge's construction also aids in preserving the oil's viscosity. Vape cartridges are also constructed of metal and glass, none of which melt when heated.



The main benefit of utilising glass vape cartridges is that they preserve the vape's taste and quality. It enables the client to appreciate the correct flavour of various liquids without being exposed to cartridge contaminants like burned coils and terpenes that bleed into the plastic. Additionally, the product maintains the liquid's viscosity during heating without melting. In developed economies like the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France, customers' preferences are shifting toward high-end goods, which will boost demand for glass vape cartridges in the future years.



Online channels offer a variety of supplemental services, such as no-cost cashback and membership, simple return procedures, and doorstep delivery choices. Online stores track their customers' purchasing patterns and tailor offers and discounts to suit their preferences for vape cartridges. In addition, during the coming years, significant manufacturers will run a rising number of online campaigns on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to boost customer interaction.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the Vape Catridge market. In Japan, China, Malaysia, and the Philippines, the consumption of vape products is being driven by the country's expanding cigarette population. In 2017, it was discovered that 13 million people in China used vaping devices. These goods are also consumed by customers in the Philippines and South Korea. According to a "Business Mirror" research, 4% of Filipinos regularly or occasionally use e-cigarettes and vape cartridges.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Vape Catridge Market CAGR 20% Segments Covered By Product

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Vape Catridge market:



• Select Oil

• The Bloom Brand

• Brite Labs

• EEL River Organics

• Avitas Natural

• Airo Vapour

• Kingpen

• Evolab Chroma

• Orchid Essentials

• Absolute Extracts

• Dutchy Oil

• Level Elevate and

• Honey



The global Vape Catridge market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Plastic

• Glass

• Others



By Application



• Online

• Offline



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



